It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.
A four-run sixth inning, and an insurance run in the top of the seventh, helped the Union Post 297 Freshman team open the season with a 9-7 win over Washington Post 218 Navy Tuesday in Washington.
Post 218 Navy fell to 3-8 overall, 0-2 in Ninth District games.
“It seems we are just a play or two away from winning these close ballgames,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We’ve just got to tighten up our defense.”
Union set the tone with three runs in the top of the second, but Post 218 rallied to score six times in the bottom of that inning and take the lead.
Each team added a single run with Union scoring in the fourth and Washington adding a run in the fifth.
Then, Union made its move. Post 297 scored four times in the sixth to go up, 8-7. Union then added a run in the seventh to seal the win.
Post 297 outhit Washington in the game, 11-5. Washington was charged with two errors to Union’s one.
Lane Miller pitched the first six innings for Post 297, earning the win. He allowed seven runs (three earned in the official scorebook) on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. Miller struck out five.
“Lane got the start and pitched fairly well, only giving up one earned run,” Union Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “Our defense struggled at times, but as we get moving in the season I think it will improve. It was really just one big inning that we gave up those runs.”
Logan Calkins sealed the save, throwing the seventh while allowing a walk and striking out two.
For Post 218, Trevor Hinten pitched five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Caleb Matchell took the loss, going two innings while allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
“Trevor Hinten got the ball on the mound for us and did a great job,” Mallinckrodt said. “Caleb Matchell came in for relief and also pitched well.”
Thiago Dawson led Union with three hits.
Miller and Colten Flotte both had two hits.
Tim Purschke doubled.
Chase Manhart, Karter Wideman and Taylor Freeze singled.
Manhart walked twice. Calkins and Flotte both walked once.
Aidan Curnutte was hit by a pitch.
Flotte stole four bases. Manhart had one steal.
Dawson crossed the plate three times. Flotte scored twice. Manhart, Wideman, Calkins and Freeze scored once.
Purschke and Flotte both drove in two runs. Manhart, Wideman and Freeze each had one RBI.
“We were able to play with a lot of guys and see some things, which is nice,” Sachs said. “Timmy had a big hit and Thiago had three hits, which was awesome to see from two guys who are going into the eighth grade.”
Robert “Cash” Chartrand led Washington with two hits, including a double.
“Cash Chartrand continues to produce with his bat,” Mallinckrodt said.
Matchell tripled while Braxton Schuetz doubled. Kolvy Mades singled.
Owen Tod walked three times. Ethan Leesmann and Hinten both walked once.
Jeremiah Bollmann and Schuetz were hit by pitches.
Hinten stole two bases. Leesmann, Bollmann and Matchell each had one steal.
Chartrand scored two runs. Matchell, Hinten, Tod, Evan Mallinckrodt and Mades scored once.
Mades drove in two runs. Chartrand, Schuetz and Mallinckrodt each drove in one run.
Union played a district game at Hannibal Post 55 Wednesday and returns to action Monday at home against St. Charles Post 312. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Post 218 Navy hosted Elsberry Post 226 Schafer Wednesday and plays in the I-70 Showdown 14U-A/AA Division this weekend in St. Charles County.
Post 218 will play Adidas Athletics Wilson 14U Saturday at 9 a.m. at Peruque Valley Park 2.
At the same field, the Navy team will play the Missouri Redhawks at 11 a.m.
A championship bracket will follow Sunday at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex.
