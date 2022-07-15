Two of the last three freshmen titles in the Ninth District postseason tournament have found their way to Union Post 297.
Union (20-4) clinched this year’s title Saturday with not one, but two victories over Washington Post 218 (15-11). The title game ended with a 5-1 final score.
That winner-take-all title game was only made possible by a 1-0 no-hitter fired by Peyton Hall in Saturday’s first game, stopping the winners’ bracket champions from Post 218 in the double-elimination format.
Post 297 also won the freshman district title in 2019, but did not get an opportunity to defend it as the 2020 legion season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was the first time we minimized the errors, did everything clean and just had fun with a baseball game,” Post 297 Coach Drew Reed said. “We tried not to get too nervous, just to make the game fun and get excited for state. Washington, every time we play them, you’re just biting your nails. That’s a really good program over there, so any time we play them we get excited for a one-run game or something close. Last time we played them, they walked it off on us in extra innings.”
Post 218 entered the game both as the defending tournament champion from 2021 and as the 2022 regular season champion for the district with a 9-1 record in league play.
Union’s pitching remained tough as Washington had to wait until the fourth inning to get its first hit of the contest and its only hit of the day after the first-game no-hitter.
“That was real solid pitching,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “I hope we do better because I think that’s what we’re going to be facing and we’ve got some stuff to work on — taking better at-bats, especially when we’re down in the count. You have to give credit to Union because their pitchers were outstanding. They shut us down.”
Klay Muser and Ethan Curnutte combined to hold Washington to that one hit in the title game.
Muser started and recorded three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, three walks and no hits allowed.
Curnutte surrendered the only Post 218 hit to Braxtyn Frankenberg in his first inning of work, which opened the scoring in the contest.
However, Curnutte locked down the Washington offense after that, striking out five batters in four innings and allowing just the one run (unearned) on one hit and one walk.
“We tried to keep them on their toes and pitch them backwards,” Reed said. “It just keeps them unbalanced and they missed barrels.”
Post 218’s lone lead of the day was short-lived as Post 297 notched the equalizer in the home half of the fourth inning.
Union then tallied a go-ahead run in the fifth inning and broke loose for three insurance runs in the sixth.
Kasey Griffin, Trenton Kossmann and Hall recorded two hits apiece in the contest.
Alec Coombs and Sam Calkins each added one hit.
Griffin’s double was the only extra base hit with the other seven knocks all singles.
Justin Barstow, Coombs, Calkins, Curnutte and Brody Sitzes each drew a walk.
Hall was hit by a pitch.
Barstow, Kossmann, Hall, Curnutte and Ryan Stowe each scored a run.
RBIs were credited to Kossmann, Coombs and Curnutte.
In addition to the one hit, Post 218 gained baserunners from walks issued to Brody O’Hanlon, Cohen Jasper, Ben Nieder and Frankenberg.
Henry Vedder and Frankenberg were both hit by pitches.
O’Hanlon stole a base.
Charlie Gildehaus, who closed the first game of the championship series, remained on the mound to start Game 2. He pitched three innings and held Post 297 scoreless on three hits.
Henry Zeitzmann then pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks.
Jasper pitched next. In 0.2 of an inning, he surrendered three runs on two walks and a hit.
Loesing got the last two outs, allowing one hit.
Both teams advance to Lathrop this week to play in the freshmen division state tournament.
Post 297 plays at 8 p.m. against Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 at Lathrop High School.
Post 218 plays in the preceding game at 5:30 against Ste. Genevieve Post 150.