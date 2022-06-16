Mark down another pair of wins for the Union Post 297 Freshmen.
Union (6-1) won for the fourth time in a row Monday, adding a pair of wins in a doubleheader sweep over the Owensville summer JV squad at Wildcat Ballpark, 9-2 and 4-3.
First game
In the opener, Ethan Curnutte tossed a one-hitter for Post 297, allowing two runs, one earned, over five innings with four strikeouts and four walks.
After both teams traded runs in the first, Union scored three in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Post 297 then added three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Owensville got one run back in the top of the third.
The game completed after five innings.
Jake Browne singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Sam Calkins tripled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Conner Curnutte doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Brody Sitzes singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Kasey Griffin singled, walked and scored.
Zach Zoss was credited with two RBIs and Ethan Curnutte drove in a run.
Trenton Kossman and Voss both drew a walk.
Ethan Curnutte and Kossman were hit by pitches.
Justin Barstow and Klay Muser each stole a base.
Second game
The teams again traded runs in the first inning. Post 297 then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second.
Owensville tied things up with two runs in the top of the third.
Post 297 finished the game in the bottom of the fifth as Conner Curnutte’s single up the middle plated Peyton Hall in walkoff fashion.
Hall had two singles, stole three bases and scored twice in the contest.
Conner Curnutte singled twice and drove in two.
Browne singled twice and stole a base.
Zoss tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Muser singled, stole a base and scored.
On the mound, Alec Coombs went three innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks.
Hall pitched two shutout innings in relief and struck out four.
Post 297 plays again Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.