Union Post 297’s Freshman Legion team picked up a pair of wins Tuesday night in St. Charles.
Post 297 defeated St. Charles Post 312, 14-2 and 19-6.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 10:15 am
Union improved to 5-3 overall, 4-1 in Ninth District games.
“It was good to get a couple wins,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We were able to do what was needed.”
First game
The first game concluded after four innings. Union scored four runs in the second and added 10 in the fourth. The two St. Charles runs came in the bottom of the third.
Masin Clark was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing two unearned runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“I thought Clark pitched well in Game 1 and was able to give us innings,” Sachs said.
Caden Brocato closed out the game, going one inning while striking out all three batters he faced.
Offensively, Aidan Curnutte led the way with three hits.
Tim Purschke, Karter Wideman, Lane Miller, Taylor Freeze, Thiago Dawson, Colten Flotte and Reid Rodgers each had one hit.
Freeze and Dawson walked.
Freeze twice was hit by pitches. Clark, Brocato and Rodgers were hit once.
Hayden McCormick, Freeze, Dawson, Brocato and Rodgers each scored twice. Wideman and Flotte both scored once.
Curnutte and Flotte drove in three runs apiece. McCormick, Clark, Miller and Freeze each had one RBI.
“Our at-bats were OK and we took advantage of some mistakes,” Sachs said. “This win keeps us in a good place for the district standings.”
Second game
The second game also lasted four innings with plenty of scoring.
Union opened with five runs in the top of the first and St. Charles scored once in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Union scored seven times and St. Charles added five runs.
A second seven-run inning by Union blew the game open in the top of the fourth.
Union outhit St. Charles, 10-4. St. Charles made three errors to Union’s two.
Freeze started on the hill, going 1.2 innings while allowing six runs on three hits, eight walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Blake DeWitt pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and a walk.
Wideman, Miller, Dawson and Flotte each had two hits. Flotte doubled.
Freeze and McCormick had one hit apiece.
Miller walked twice. Wideman, DeWitt, Dawson, McCormick and Max Belleville walked once.
Brocato was hit by pitches twice. McCormick and Belleville were hit once.
McCormick swiped two bases. Brocato and Clark each had one steal.
DeWitt posted a sacrifice fly.
Wideman and Brocato scored three times. Miller, DeWitt, Freeze, McCormick and Belleville scored twice. Dawson, Clark and Flotte scored once.
Flotte drove in three runs. Miller and Freeze both ended with two RBIs. Wideman, Brocato and DeWitt posted one RBI apiece.
Union returned to action Thursday, hosting Hannibal Post 55 in a league game at Wildcat Ballpark.
Post 297 welcomes the two Washington teams Tuesday, playing the Post 218 Navy team at 6 p.m. and the Red team at 8 p.m.
