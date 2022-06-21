The Union Post 297 Freshmen cruised to a pair of wins Thursday in Elsberry.
Union (8-2) defeated Post 226 in a pair of mercy-rule shortened contests, 15-4 and 20-5.
Post 297 has won six of its last seven games.
First game
Union rolled to two runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and five in the fifth.
The host Elsberry squad scored once in the first, twice in the third and once in the fifth.
Logan Hansel was the winning pitcher. In 2.2 innings, he allowed three runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Ryan Stowe pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Jake Browne led at the plate with three hits — two doubles and a single. Browne stole two bases, scored three times and drove in four runs.
Kasey Griffin doubled, singled, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Zach Voss singled twice, stole two bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Carter Schell singled, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Klay Muser singled, stole a base and scored three runs.
Stowe singled and walked.
Justin Barstow singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Alec Coombs was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Second game
Post 297 amassed 17 hits in the second contest, scoring nine runs in the first inning, seven in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Elsberry scored all five of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Peyton Hall was the winning pitcher. In three innings, he struck out seven and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk.
Trenton Kossman pitched the last two innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits and one walk.
Sam Calkins, Hall and Schell each had three hits.
Calkins doubled, singled twice, walked, scored four runs and drove in two.
Hall doubled, singled twice, was hit by a pitch, walked and drove in three runs.
Schell doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Kossman doubled, singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Muser singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and had one RBI.
Barstow doubled, walked, stole a base and scored five times.
Ethan Curnutte singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Troy Simons singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Stowe singled and stole a base.
Voss and Browne each drew a walk. Voss also stole a base and scored.
Post 297 next plays Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a road game at Wentzville Post 323.