This group of Union Post 297 freshmen can stop feeling so “Blue.”
After a summer of two different freshmen teams in 2021, labeled Post 297 Blue and Post 297 Red, the Post 297 freshmen are all united under one banner in 2022.
The 2022 edition features 10 players who were on the Post 297 squad last year, which went 14-14, as well as a handful of fresh faces.
Among the returners from the blue squad are three of the team’s biggest innings eaters on the mound —Ethan Curnutte (33 innings pitched), Peyton Hall (27.1) and Kasey Griffin (25.1).
All three sported a 2-2 win-loss record on the mound and Hall recorded one save.
Curnutte posted a 1.49 earned run average with 36 strikeouts.
Hall’s ERA clocked in at 1.54 and he fanned 34 batters.
Griffin had an ERA of 3.32 and 20 strikeouts.
The Post 297 Freshmen also return each of the team’s five leaders in batting average from the 2021 campaign — Sam Calkins (.300), Griffin (.284), Connor Curnutte (.279), Alec Coombs (.269) and Parker Schrader (.268).
Griffin was the team’s leading RBI producer with 21. Connor Curnutte drove in 17 runners last season and Ethan Curnutte drove in 12.
Connor Curnutte also did most of the scoring, touching the plate safely 25 times. He also recorded a whopping 34 steals in 28 games played.
Schrader was second on the team in steals with 22.
The list of newcomers to the roster includes Justin Barstow, Reece Rapert, Logan Hansel, Carter Schell, Zach Voss, Ryan Stowe, Brodie Sitzes and Klay Muser.
The team opens the season Tuesday, hosting Pacific 320 in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.