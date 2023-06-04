A pair of big rallies and at least one run in every inning but the first one helped Union Post 297 lock down its second Freshman-level win of the young season.
The Post 297 Freshmen (2-1, 2-1) won on the road Tuesday, trouncing Hannibal Post 55 (0-3, 0-1), 20-5.
“We took what they gave us and were able to get a W,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “(Taylor) Freeze pitched OK for his first outing of the year. He will do better finding the zone as the year goes on.”
Post 297 staked Freeze to an early lead with five runs in the second inning, adding two in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and nine in the sixth.
Hannibal pushed across one run in the bottom of the second and rallied for four runs in the fourth, but were otherwise silent on the scoreboard, ending with only two hits.
Freeze pitched three innings and allowed four runs on one hit, six walks and two hit batters.
Aidan Curnutte pitched three innings to earn the save. He struck out four and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.
“Curnutte did a great job of coming in and kind of closing the door on them,” Sachs said. “He also had a big hit to kind of get us rolling. Overall, it was a good first week of legion and we look forward to seeing how we do.”
Post 297 collected eight hits, all singles.
Tim Purschke had the only multi-hit game for Union.
Masin Clark, Logan Calkins, Colten Flotte, Lane Miller, Caden Brocato and Curnutte added one hit apiece.
Post 297 earned 12 walks in the contest. Chase Manhart, Brocato and Calkins each walked twice.
Hayden McCormick, Purschke, Curnutte, Miller, Freeze and Flotte all earned one free pass.
Miller was hit by the pitch twice. Freeze was beaned once.
Miller led the team in runs with four.
Purschke and Manhart each crossed the plate three times.
Curnutte, Freeze and Flotte scored two runs apiece.
Brocato, McCormick and Clark all scored once.
Curnutte drove in three runs.
Purschke collected two runs batted in.
Miller, Calkins and Freeze had one RBI apiece.
Purschke and Manhart each stole four times.
Curnutte grabbed three stolen bases.
Brocato, Freeze and Calkins each stole twice.
McCormick and Flotte stole one base apiece.
For Post 55, five pitchers made an appearance on the mound.
Elijah Miller pitched two innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on one hit, one hit batter and five walks with one strikeout.
Raymond Walter pitched two innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit, two hit batters and two walks with three strikeouts.
Jay Arnold fired one inning and allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and three walks.
Ace Harper recorded one out and allowed five runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks.
Connor Bartz posted two outs without allowing a hit or walk.
Hannibal’s two hits were singles by Julien English and Keegan Daughtery.
Elijah Miller and English were both hit by a pitch.
Leighton Hudson walked twice. Paden Olson, Elijah Miller, Walter, Daughtery and Bartz each drew a walk.
Daughtery scored twice. Elijah Miller, Bartz and Hudson all scored once.
English was credited with an RBI.
Bartz and Daughtery each stole two bases.
Harper, Arnold, English, Walter and Hudson all stole once.
Post 297 next plays Monday, at home for the first time this season, hosting St. Charles Post 312 at 6 p.m.