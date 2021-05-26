Consider it to be lessons learned.
Playing as one of the youngest teams in the 2020 season, the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team lost its first 11 games of the season before sweeping Kirkwood in the final doubleheader.
A year older, and wiser, the team started off the 2021 season by winning the third-place game in the Washington Freshman Legion Tournament Sunday. Gary D’Onofrio’s team rallied to defeat Eureka Post 177, 7-6.
Union had two problem innings, the first and the sixth. However, those came in completely different situations.
Eureka opened the game with three runs in the top of the first as Union made many of its seven errors. Union was able to escape before Eureka could add to the lead.
Once settled down, Union chipped back. Post 297 scored twice in the bottom of the third and then exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Union needed every run. Post 177 got a bases-loaded double in the top of the sixth to add three more runs. Union was able to hold on for the victory.
Dakota Kuelker started on the hill for Post 218 and went 3.2 innings. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out four.
Braeden Pracht was the winning pitcher, going 2.1 innings. All three runs he allowed were unearned. He walked three and struck out three.
Nick D’Onofrio pitched one inning, striking out one, to earn the save.
Offensively, Union had six hits, including three doubles. Nick D’Onofrio, Aaron Sterner and Ardell Young each doubled. Sterner, Kuelker and Karson Wright singled.
Sterner, Young, Eli Bray, Pracht and Kyle Cudney walked.
Nick D’Onofrio stole two bases. Kuelker and Sterner each had one steal.
Sterner and Young both scored twice. Nick D’Onofrio, Cudney and Wright scored once.
Nick D’Onofrio drove in two runs. Sterner, Young, Pracht and Karson Eads each had one RBI.
In pool play, Union defeated Kirkwood, 10-5, but lost in the pool finale to Jefferson City Post 5, 6-5.
Union returns to action Tuesday with a game in De Soto. That also will mark the first game of the season for the Union Post 297 Freshman Blue team.