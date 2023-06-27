Taking another step toward a top-half seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team defeated Elsberry Post 226 Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark, 5-3.
Union (7-5, 6-3) has one league game remaining, next Tuesday at Elsberry.
Post 226 (3-4, 3-4) visits Washington Saturday to play the Post 218 teams. Elsberry plays Post 218 Navy at 11 a.m. and Post 218 Red at 1 p.m.
Post 226 ends league play against Union Tuesday.
In Thursday’s game, Elsberry scored a run in the top of the first, but Union came back with two in the bottom.
Each side scored twice in the third inning. Union added an insurance run in the sixth.
Post 297 outhit Elsberry, 7-5. Post 226 made four errors to Union’s three.
Aidan Curnutte pitched for Post 297 and went the distance. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, all seven of the Union hits were singles.
Blake DeWitt led the way with two singles.
Colten Flotte, Curnutte, Masin Clark, Chase Manhart and Lane Miller each had one hit.
Flotte, Caden Brocato and Manhart walked.
Hayden McCormick stole two bases. DeWitt, Flotte Max Belleville and Brocato each had one steal.
McCormick crossed the plate twice.
Belleville, Flotte and Brocato scored once.
Brocato, DeWitt and Miller each drove in a run.
The Ninth District Tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday, July 5.
Washington Post 218, which has two of the six Freshman Legion teams in the district, is slated to host the event, with the final set for Friday, July 7.
The state tournament is listed as being in Jackson starting Wednesday, July 12.
Union and Washington represented the Ninth District last year in the state tournament with Post 297 finishing as the state runner-up to Ste. Genevieve.
