A big sixth inning helped bolster the chances of success for the Union Post 297 Freshmen Friday.
It was ultimately more runs than Union (17-4) needed to defeat Rhineland Post 147 (6-10), 9-1.
Post 297 took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Rhineland knotted the score in the third.
Union tallied another run in the fourth inning before breaking the game open with a six-run rally in the fifth.
Post 297 added a final run in the sixth inning for good measure.
Ryan Stowe fired a complete game, striking out six batters in seven innings. He was charged with one unearned run on two hits and two walks.
Post 297 collected 10 hits and drew six walks.
Kasey Griffin, Trenton Kossmann, Justin Barstow and Parker Schrader rapped out two hits apiece.
Brody Sitzes and Sam Calkins both notched one hit.
Griffin and Sitzes had one double apiece with the other eight hits all going for singles.
Calkins, Griffin, Ethan Curnutte, Alec Coombs, Zach Voss and Klay Muser each drew a walk.
Sitzes scored two runs.
Calkins, Kossmann, Jake Browne, Griffin, Curnutte, Coombs and Muser all scored once.
Barstow, Stowe and Griffin each collected two runs batted in.
Kossmann was credited with one RBI.
Muser and Browne were hit by a pitch.
Griffin stole three bases.
Barstow, Coombs, Browne, Curnutte and Sitzes each stole once.
For Rhineland, pitching duties were divided between Colton Ruediger and Eric WIlliams.
Ruediger tossed four innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks, striking out one.
Williams threw two innings, striking out one and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.
Cole Traub and Williams each singled to account for Post 147’s only two hits of the contest.
Ruediger walked and scored.
Braden Schutt also walked.
Union advanced to play Pacific Post 320 is the losers’ bracket final immediately after and went on to win the entire tournament, personally eliminating four of the five other teams in the district.
Both Union Post 297 and Washington Post 218 begin the Missouri Freshmen State Tournament Wednesday in Lathrop.