The Union Post 297 Freshmen will live to play another day.
Union (16-4) got through Thursday’s first round of losers’ bracket games at the Ninth District Tournament, defeating Elsberry Post 226, 15-7.
Union next plays Rhineland Post 147 in the losers’ bracket in Washington Friday at 6 p.m. with the winner to play Pacific Post 320 immediately after.
Elsberry led 3-1 at the end of the first frame before adding one run in the second and another in the third.
Post 297 rallied for six runs in the bottom of the third to make it 7-5, but Elsberry scratched back with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth, 7-7.
Union ran away with the game in it’s last two trips to the plate, rallying for four runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Union tallied 12 hits in the game, paced by a four-hit performance by Sam Calkins.
Calkins doubled twice, singled twice, stole a base, scored and collected four RBIs.
Parker Schrader singled three times, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two.
Justin Barstow doubled twice, stole once, scored three runs and drove in one.
Logan Hansel doubled, walked twice, scored three times and drove in a run.
Alec Coombs singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Brody Sitzes singled, stole three bases and scored.
Kasey Griffin walked, stole two bases and scored three times.
Connor Curnutte drove in two runs. Klay Muser drove in one.
On the mound, Trenton Kossmann drew the start. He only went 0.2 of an inning before handing the ball over the Schrader. Kossman struck out two but allowed three unearned runs and walked four batters.
Schrader tossed 3.1 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Muser pitched two shutout innings, striking out five and walking two without allowing a hit.
Ethan Curnutte closed it out. He struck out one and walked one in one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
Elsberry collected just five hits, a double by Peter Daskalakis and singles from Talan Herrell, Noah Howard, Brennan Howard and Brady Sheppard.
Sheppard, Daskalakis and Easton Twellman were the pitchers used by Post 226, combing for three earned runs and 12 unearned runs as the Elsberry defense committed 10 errors.
The Ninth District Tournament is scheduled to end Saturday. Lathrop Post 467 is hosting the state tournament next week.