Three Union Post 297 Freshmen pitchers combined to limit Rhineland Post 147 to just two hits Tuesday.
Post 297 (3-1) won the contest at Hermann City Park, 6-0. The loss dropped Rhineland to 0-4 to open the season.
Union started with three scoreless innings from Logan Hansel, who struck out seven and walked one while allowing one hit.
Zach Voss then tossed the next three innings, striking out eight with two walks, one hit and one hit batsman.
Kasey Griffin closed out the game with three consecutive outs in the seventh, including one strikeout.
“Logan was dealing, but we had to pull him because of his pitch count,” Post 297 Manager Ehren Curnutte said. “He’s pitching this weekend, so we had to make sure we got him out at a reasonable time. Zach came in and was able to deal.”
Union tallied one run in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Post 297 connected for just five hits in the game, but capitalized on five walks and three Rhineland fielding errors.
Sam Calkins had two of the Union hits, both singles, stole two bases and scored twice.
Connor Curnutte delivered the biggest hit of the contest, a two-run triple during Union’s three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning. He also stole a base and scored twice.
“We were able to finally string some hits together,” Ehren Curnutte said. “We’ve been struggling there with not getting a lot of barrels on the ball. I wanted to change our mind set there and it seems like we’re getting out of that. Connor got that nice drive that broke it open and really got us going.”
Griffin doubled.
Trenton Kossman singled and drove in a run.
Peyton Hall picked up an RBI on a productive groundout.
Voss drew two walks. Alec Coombs, Jake Browne and Brody Sitzes each walked once.
Parker Schrader stole a base.
Klay Muser put down a sacrifice bunt.
“If it weren’t for Muser’s great bunt, that ball that CC (Connor Curnutte) hit, we don’t score there,” Ehren Curnutte said. “Muser stepped up big for us and helped spark it.”
Rhineland’s hits were a pair of singles by Daeden Hopkins and Eric Williams.
Caden Humphrey reached after being hit by a pitch.
Cole Traub, Colton Rudiger and Trent Chasteen each drew a walk.
Lane Cramer stole two bases. Hopkins stole once.
Post 297 hosted De Soto SMCI Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark. The team next plays Tuesday at Rotary Recreation Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218 at 8:30 p.m.