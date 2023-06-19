Post 297 Freshmen beat Hannibal
By Bill Battle
Thanks to a 13-3 home win, the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team completed its season sweep of Hannibal Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union (6-3, 6-1) dumped Post 55 (4-4, 4-4) in Ninth District action.
"This was close for most of the game and we were finally able to break it open late by capitalizing on some mistakes," Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said.
Both teams scored twice in the opening inning. Hannibal went up, 3-2, in the top of the second. Union tied it in the third and went ahead in the fourth.
Post 297 added two runs in the fifth before exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it on the run rule.
Post 297 outhit Hannibal, 6-4. Post 55 made five errors to Union’s two.
Caden Brocato pitched all six innings for Union. None of Hannibal’s three runs were earned. Hannibal managed four hits, two walks and two hit batters against Brocato, who struck out six.
Lane Miller had two hits to pace the Union offense. Aidan Curnutte, Taylor Freeze, Blake DeWitt and Colten Flotte each had one hit.
Union batters added seven walks. Brocato walked twice. Curnutte, Miller, Freeze, Flotte and Masin Clark each walked once.
Clark crossed the plate three times. Max Belleville and Curnutte each scored twice. Karter Wideman, Miller, Freeze, Jordan Matthews, DeWitt and Flotte scored once.
Curnutte and DeWitt both drove in two runs. Belleville, Miller, Freeze, Matthews and Clark had one RBI apiece.
Union is back in action Tuesday at home, hosting the two Washington Post 218 teams starting at 6 p.m.
Post 297 will face Post 218 Navy at 6 p.m. and Post 218 Red at 8 p.m.
Union hosts Elsberry Post 226 Thursday at 6 p.m.
