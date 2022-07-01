The rematch was all Union.
The Post 297 Freshmen (12-2) won their seventh consecutive game with a 13-0 blowout victory over De Soto SMCI Monday in the second game of a doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark.
With the victory, Union completed a sweep of the night after edging out De Soto in the first contest, 4-3.
Post 297 ended the rematch after five innings via the mercy rule. Union scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Alec Coombs tossed all five innings in a one-hit shutout, striking out two and walking two.
Post 297 hammered out nine hits, drew 11 walks and benefited from eight De Soto errors.
Kasey Griffin and Parker Schrader each singled twice. Both scored three times and drove in two runs apiece.
Carter Schell, Connor Curnutte, Brody Sitzes, Logan Hansel and Justin Barstow all singled once. Barstow and Connor Curnutte both scored twice. Schell crossed the plate once.
Hansel collected two RBIs. Connor Curnutte drove in one.
Sam Calkins, Schell, Connor Curnutte, Schrader and Coombs both drew two walks. Barstow walked once.
Schrader was the king of thieves in the contest, stealing five bases.
Schell stole three times. Zach Voss and Barstow each stole twice.
Hansel, Griffin, Ethan Curnutte and Connor Curnutte all stole one base.
Post 297 will attempt to keep the winning streak alive Tuesday, hosting Wentzville Post 323 at 6 p.m.