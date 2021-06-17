The hottest thing at Wentzville’s Fireman’s Park Friday night were the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team’s bats.
Union pushed 31 runs across the board in a doubleheader sweep of Wentzville Post 323, 21-3 and 10-0.
Union improved to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in the Ninth District on the night.
Wentzville fell to 0-8 overall, 0-5 in the league.
First game
The Reds went right to work in the top of the first inning, scoring five times.
Union added three runs in the top of the fourth and scored 13 times in the fourth.
Post 323 scored its three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the game ended after that on the run rule.
Union outhit Wentzville, 9-2. Wentzville made eight errors.
The Cudneys shared pitching duties.
Kyle Cudney started and went three innings for the win. He allowed one hit and two walks, striking out six.
Cole Cudney pitched one inning, allowing three runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Nathan Keith had three of the nine Union hits, including a triple.
Ardell Young had two hits, including a double.
Jake Russell, Braden Pracht, Kyle Cudney and Gavin Smith each singled.
Union added eight walks. Kyle Cudney walked three times, and Russell had two walks. Young, Karson Eads, Karson Wright, Smith and Cole Cudney each walked once.
The Reds stole nine bases. Kyle Cudney and Pracht each had three swipes. Eads, Dakota Kuelker and Russell stole one base apiece.
Keith scored four runs. Russell and Kyle Cudney each scored three times. Young, Eads, Pracht and Kuelker scored twice. Smith, Cole Cudney and Patrick Nolan scored once.
Keith had three RBIs. Pracht, Kyle Cudney and Smith each drove in two. Russell, Wright, Kaden Patient and Cole Cudney had one RBI apiece.
Second game
Union also dominated the second game, winning in four innings, 10-0.
Union was the home team for the second game and scored twice in the bottom of the first.
Union scored in each inning, adding three runs in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
The Reds outhit Wentzville, 8-1, and each side made one error.
Nolan pitched all four innings, allowing one hit and two walks and hitting one batter. He struck out six.
Nolan helped his own cause considerably with a home run and a triple.
Wright doubled.
Smith had two singles. Patient, Kuelker and Kyle Cudney each singled once.
Russell was hit by a pitch.
Eads, Russell, Wright, Kyle Cudney and Cole Cudney walked.
Kyle Cudney was credited with five stolen bases. Kuelker, Patient, Russell and Young each stole two bases.
Cole Cudney and Eads had one steal apiece.
Nolan and Smith scored two runs. Eads, Russell, Patient, Young, Kuelker and Kyle Cudney scored once.
Nolan drove in two runs. Patient, Kuelker and Smith each had one RBI.
The Reds return to action Wednesday, hosting Elsberry Post 226 in a doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Union stays at home Friday, hosting Washington Post 218 in a key Ninth District showdown. The first game of the doubleheader starts at 6 p.m.