Taking the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Wildcat Ballpark, the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team won the one that counted.
The Reds (5-5) defeated Rhineland Post 147 in the Ninth District game, 17-2.
Rhineland (1-4) came back to win the nonleague contest, 8-5.
First game
Rhineland scored first in the opener, but it didn’t take Post 297 long to come back.
Union scored six times in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Rhineland scored once in the second. Union added four more runs.
Union scored once in the fourth and six times in the fifth to end it on the run rule.
The Reds outhit Rhineland, 15-2. Each side made one error.
Ardell Young went three innings on the hill for Post 297 and earned the win. He allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Kyle Cudney pitched the fourth and struck out two.
Trace Erfling took the loss for Rhineland, going two innings and allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and four walks. He fanned three.
Larry Thompson pitched 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out a pair.
Nick D’Onofrio and Jake Russell each had three hits in the game. Russell tripled, and D’Onofrio doubled.
Young and Braeden Pracht both had two hits. Each doubled.
Patrick Nolan added a double. Karson Eads, Nathan Keith, Kaden Patient and Kyle Cudney singled.
Union batters drew seven walks. Eads walked three times. Young, Pracht, Nolan and Cole Cudney each walked once.
Young stole three bases. Eads and Pracht each had two steals. Cole Cudney, Keith and Patient each stole one base.
Eads scored four runs. Young scored three times. Russell, Pracht and Nolan scored twice. D’Onofrio, Keith, Patient and Cole Cudney scored once.
D’Onofrio drove in four runs. Young, Russell, Keith, Pracht and Nolan drove in two runs apiece. Kyle Cudney and Cole Cudney each had one RBI.
For Rhineland, Eric Williams doubled. Erfling singled.
Daeden Hopkins and Carter Epple walked. Nolan Ogroski and Noah Jung were hit by pitches.
Epple stole two bases. Erfling, Hopkins, Ogroski and Jung were credited with stolen bases.
Erfling and Williams scored the runs.
Second game
In the second contest, Rhineland recorded its first win of the season, 8-5.
Each team scored a run in the first inning. Rhineland, the home team for the game, scored twice in the third, twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
Union’s biggest rally came in the top of the sixth, when Post 297 scored four times.
Rhineland outhit Union, 9-7. Post 147 made the game’s lone error.
Jung was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and eight walks. He struck out four.
Hopkins pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
For Union, Russell started and took the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits, one walk and four hit batters. Russell struck out six.
Dakota Kuelker pitched two innings, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.
D’Onofrio pitched one inning, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out three.
Thompson was the Rhineland hits leader with three. He had a double.
Williams was next with two hits.
Hopkins doubled, and Gavin Moore and Jung singled.
Moore walked twice. Hopkins, Ayden Elder and Ogroski walked.
Epple, Jung, Ogroski, Thompson and Williams were hit by pitches.
Thompson stole three bases. Hopkins had two swipes. Elder and Ogroski each had one steal.
Thompson scored three runs. Moore crossed the plate twice. Erfling, Elder and Ogroski scored once.
Thompson posted two RBIs. Erfling, Hopkins, Jung and Williams each had one steal.
For Union, D’Onofrio and Keith each had two hits. D’Onofrio tripled, and Keith doubled.
Young, Russell and Pracht singled.
Eads and Keith walked twice. Young, D’Onofrio, Pracht, Kuelker, Karson Wright and Gavin Smith walked.
D’Onofrio, Keith, Kuelker, Wright and Smith scored runs.
Young, Eads and Russell posted one RBI apiece.