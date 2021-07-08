Playing Monday’s second game at Wildcat Ballpark, the Union Post 297 Freshman Reds made sure it wouldn’t be too late of a night.
Fourth-seeded Union (14-10-1) rolled past No. 6 St. Peters Post 313 in the opening round of the Ninth District Tournament at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-0.
“This game might have been our most complete game of the season,” Post 297 Manager Gary D’Onofrio said. “The bats are heating up at the right time.”
Union opened scoring with five runs in the bottom of the second and then added three more in the fourth. Post 297 ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
With the win, Union advanced to play Washington Post 218 Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Union outhit St. Peters in the game, 8-4. Post 313 made three errors to two for the Reds.
Kyle Cudney was the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings and allowing four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Patrick Nolan pitched the last 1.2 innings, striking out one.
Nick D’Onofrio and Ardell Young combined for five of Union’s eight hits.
D’Onofrio twice doubled. Young singled twice. Nolan also doubled. Aaron Sterner and Karson Eads singled.
Union drew seven walks. Braden Pracht had two of them. Kaden Patient, Sterner, Young, D’Onofrio and Jake Russell walked once.
Karson Wright was hit by a pitch.
The Reds stole nine bases. Eads and Patient had two stolen bases apiece. D’Onofrio, Nolan, Pracht, Sterner and Young each stole one base.
Young scored three runs, and Sterner scored twice. Patient, D’Onofrio, Pracht, Eads, Nolan and Wright scored once.
D’Onofrio drove in five runs. Nathan Keith had two RBIs. Young and Nolan scored once.
St. Peters used three pitchers: Brandon McQuerrey, Jon Jezik and Jacob Thomas.
Austin Bauer, Maverick Shultz, Thomas Cochran and Sam Gawedzinski had the hits for Post 313.
St. Peters faces Hannibal Post 55 in an elimination game Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark. That game is slated to start at 8 p.m.