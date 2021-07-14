Getting a pair of big innings, the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team edged Elsberry Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to reach the Ninth District Tournament championship series.
Union (17-11-1) scored three runs in the first and three more in the fourth on the way to a 7-5 victory over Elsberry (26-5).
“We struggled a little bit defensively but worked through it and got a great team win,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said.
Post 226 finished third in the district tournament and qualified for the state event as the second-place team from the Ninth District regular season.
The game opened with a shock for Elsberry as Union scored three runs and Elsberry lost its starting pitcher, Cayden Palmer, on a freak play. Palmer was chasing a foul ball and collided with at least one teammate as the catcher and first baseman also were pursuing the pop-up.
Elsberry got a three-run inning of its own in the bottom of the second.
The fourth inning was a flurry as the Reds scored three runs, and Elsberry cut it to 6-5 in the bottom of the inning.
Union added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Kyle Cudney went the distance for Post 297, using just 77 pitches for the seven innings. He gave up five unearned runs on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. Cudney fanned two.
“Kyle Cudney pitched a gem in getting the complete-game win,” Gary D’Onofrio said.
Palmer threw 20 pitches in the top of the first, leaving after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk.
Zach Gibson replaced Palmer and pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks. Gibson fanned three.
Offensively, Nathan Keith had two hits for the Reds.
Eli Bray doubled. Karson Eads, Ardell Young, Nick D’Onofrio and Jake Russell singled.
Eads, Keith, Braden Pracht and Cudney walked.
Ardell Young stole two bases. D’Onofrio and Eads each had one steal.
Young scored two of the Union runs. Eads, D’Onofrio, Bray, Patrick Nolan and Dakota Kuelker scored once.
Young drove in two runs. D’Onofrio had one RBI.
Palmer returned from his injury and ended with two hits.
Trent Albrecht posted one hit.
Gavin Woodson walked. Alex Kinne was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Kinne, Gibson, Albrecht, Nate Wibbenmeyer and Walker Chandler scored the Elsberry runs.
Palmer drove in three runs, and Wibbenmeyer added one RBI.