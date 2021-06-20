Union’s younger American Legion Freshman team picked up valuable ground Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of Wentzville.
The Post 297 Freshman Blues (8-11, 3-3) won the first game over Wentzville Post 323 (0-10, 0-6), 10-0. In the second game, Union won, 21-5.
First game
In the opener, Union got to work early, scoring three runs in the first inning. After adding single runs in the second and third, Union scored five times in the fourth. The game ended on the run rule after the top of the fifth.
Union outhit Wentzville, 9-1. Post 323 made three errors.
Colten Fischer went the distance, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out 10 in the shutout.
Kasey Griffin led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Jake Browne tripled. Fischer doubled. Parker Schrader, Alec Coombs, Presstin Bailey and Hayden Parmenter singled.
Coombs, Browne and Fischer walked.
Griffin stole four bases. Connor Curnutte had three steals. Ethan Curnutte, Peyton Hall and Parmenter stole two bases apiece. Bailey and Schrader each stole one base.
Bailey also had a sacrifice fly.
Browne, Hall and Connor Curnutte all scored twice. Schrader, Ethan Curnutte, Bailey and Parmenter scored once.
Bailey drove in three runs. Griffin had two RBIs. Schrader and Parmenter each drove in one.
Second game
Union’s offensive trend continued in the second game as Union opened the game with eight runs in the top of the first. Wentzville scored once in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Post 323 scored four times.
Union stomped out to a 13-run third inning, and the game concluded at the end of that frame, 21-5.
Union outhit Wentzville, 8-2. Wentzville made three errors to Union’s two.
Bailey started for Union and pitched one inning, allowing a run on one hit and a walk. He struck out one.
Dalton Adkins pitched the next two innings, allowing four runs on one hit, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Hall had two of the hits. Browne, Connor Curnutte, Adkins, Fischer, Troy Simons, Coombs and Ethan Curnutte each had one hit.
The Blues drew 15 walks.
Griffin led the way with three. Browne, Connor Curnutte and Simons each walked twice. Hall, Bailey, Schrader and Fischer walked once.
Hall was hit by a pitch. Simons was credited with seven stolen bases. Browne and Hall both had four swipes. Fischer and Griffin each stole three bases. Adkins had two steals. Coombs, Connor Curnutte, Ethan Curnutte and Schrader stole one base apiece.
Browne, Hall, Connor Curnutte and Simons scored three times. Griffin, Fischer and Ethan Curnutte all scored twice. Adkins, Schrader and Coombs scored once.
Connor Curnutte drove in three runs. Ethan Curnutte had two RBIs. Hall, Griffin, Bailey, Fischer and Parmenter all drove in one run.
The Blues put their four-game winning streak on the line Sunday with a home doubleheader against Hannibal Post 55. The first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.
Union plays Tuesday against Eureka Post 177 at Pond Athletic Association in Wildwood. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.