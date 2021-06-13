There was something for everyone Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union Post 297 Freshman Blue (4-11) forged a split with St. Peters Post 313 (8-10) in a doubleheader.
Union took the first game, 6-3, but St. Peters won the second contest, 19-13.
First game
Union earned its first Ninth District win of the season by getting a quick start. Union scored two runs in each of the first two innings. The final two runs came in the fifth inning.
St. Peters scored its two runs in the top of the sixth.
Union outhit St. Peters, 7-4. St. Peters made two errors to Union’s one.
Kasey Griffin was the winning pitcher, going 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Peyton Hall pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and earning a save.
Griffin and Hall each had two hits. Sam Calkins, Connor Curnutte and Ethan Curnutte had one hit apiece.
Parker Schrader was hit by a pitch.
Connor Curnutte, Hayden Parmenter and Schrader each stole a base.
Connor Curnutte scored two runs. Schrader, Hall, Jake Browne and Parmenter each scored once.
Ethan Curnutte drove in two runs. Calkins and Colten Fischer each had one RBI.
John Jezik pitched for St. Peters, going all six innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Jezik had the big hit, a three-run double in the top of the sixth.
Austin Bauer had two hits and stole three bases.
Second game
The Blues had their hopes for a winning streak dashed in a wild slugfest during the second game, 19-13.
St. Peters scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Post 313 added five runs in the third.
Union scored five times in the top of the fourth, but St. Peters scored another run to lead, 8-5.
Union took the lead in the top of the fifth with four runs, but St. Peters scored six more times.
In the sixth, Union scored three runs, and St. Peters added five.
The Blues scored a final run in the top of the seventh.
Each team had eight hits. Union made five errors to two for St. Peters.
Trenton Kossmann started for Union and went three innings. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters. Kossmann fanned three.
Calkins pitched 1.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Alec Coombs tossed 1.2 innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on one hit, three walks and a hit batter.
Kossmann doubled for Union.
Griffin had three singles for the Blues.
Kaleb Hoss, Prestin Bailey, Ethan Curnutte and Browne each had one hit.
Union batters drew 16 walks. Dalton Adkins, Hoss, Coombs, Bailey, Parmenter and Browne each walked twice. Calkins, Ethan Curnutte, Griffin and Troy Simons walked once.
Kossmann was hit by pitches twice. Adkins, Parmenter and Simons were hit once.
Adkins, Browne, Ethan Curnutte, Griffin and Parmenter each stole a base.
Adkins scored three runs. Hoss and Browne each scored twice. Kossmann, Coombs, Bailey, Parmenter, Connor Curnutte and Schrader scored once.
Griffin had five RBIs. Bailey was next with three RBIs. Calkins, Ethan Curnutte and Fischer drove in one run apiece.
St. Peters used five pitchers: Ben Rush, Austin Bridges, Maverick Schultz, Bauer and Elliott Moore.
Jezik had two hits, including a double. He drove in four runs.