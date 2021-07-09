It took a couple of three-run innings and some defensive play, but the Union Post 297 Freshman Blues are advancing in the Ninth District Tournament.
Union, the third seed, edged Hannibal Post 55 Monday at Wildcat Ballpark, 6-5.
With the win, the Blues (13-12) advanced to face second-seeded Elsberry Tuesday at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is set for 8 p.m.
Hannibal didn’t make things easy for the younger of Union’s two teams. Post 55 scored two runs in the first and two more in the second.
Union bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the second and added three more in the fourth.
Hannibal scored its final run in the fifth, and Union was able to hold on for the win.
Post 297 ended with three hits, and Hannibal recorded nine. Hannibal made three errors to two for the Blues.
Union used four pitchers in the victory. Ethan Curnutte started and went an inning, allowing two unearned runs on three hits.
Peyton Hall pitched the next two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits. He struck out one.
Colten Fischer was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks. Fischer struck out two.
Connor Curnutte picked up the save, throwing the seventh inning. He needed 14 pitches to strike out all three batters he faced.
Union’s hits were singles by Connor Curnutte, Ethan Curnutte and Sam Calkins.
Union drew six walks with Trenton Kossmann getting three of them. Presstin Bailey, Alec Coombs and Parker Schrader walked once.
Coombs and Kossmann were hit by pitches. Connor Curnutte and Kasey Griffin stole bases.
Ethan Curnutte and Coombs both scored twice. Calkins and Schrader scored once.
Connor Curnutte, Coombs, Calkins and Schrader each had one RBI.