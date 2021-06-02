A three-game winning streak came to a close Sunday for the Union Post 297 Freshman Blue team.
Union (3-4) fell to St. Peters in the St. Charles Tournament semifinals, 3-1.
Union opened tournament play Friday with an 11-7 win over Rhineland Post 147 and followed up with two wins Saturday. Union defeated Elsberry Post 226, 11-6, and Hannibal Post 55, 3-1.
Union was the top seed in the Blue Division but fell to St. Peters Post 313 in the semifinals, 3-1.
Friday
Union earned its first win of the season Friday by beating Rhineland Post 147.
Rhineland took a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Union scored six times in the top of the fourth.
Rhineland retook the lead, 7-6, in the bottom of the inning. Union then scored five times in the top of the fifth and held on for the win.
Rhineland outhit Union, 10-5. Rhineland made three errors to Union’s one.
Colten Fischer went all five innings for the win, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Kasey Griffin had two hits, including a double. Connor Curnutte, Alec Coombs and Ethan Curnutte each had one hit.
Hayden Parmentier and Fischer each walked twice. Trenton Kossmann, Coombs, Jake Browne and Dalton Adkins each walked once.
Prestin Bailey and Troy Simons were hit by pitches. Connor Curnutte stole three bases.
Griffin, Coombs, Fischer and Parmentier each scored twice. Ethan Curnutte, Browne and Adkins scored once.
Griffin drove in four runs. Connor Curnutte and Parmentier each had one RBI.
Saturday
Against Elsberry, Union recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning to score nine times in the first two frames. Union never looked back in an 11-6 win.
Elsberry outhit Union, 8-6. Union made three errors to Elsberry’s one.
Kossmann pitched all five innings in the game, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Bailey had two singles. Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Coombs and Ethan Curnutte each had one hit.
Union drew 10 walks. Kossmann walked twice. Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Bailey, Ethan Curnutte, Browne, Adkins, Parmentier and Kaleb Hoss each walked once.
Parker Schrader stole four bases. Connor Curnutte and Ethan Curnutte each had three steals. Adkins, Bailey and Griffin stole one base apiece.
Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Bailey, Ethan Curnutte and Schrader scored two runs apiece. Hoss scored once.
Bailey drove in three runs. Ethan Curnutte had two RBIs. Connor Curnutte and Coombs had one RBI apiece.
In the 3-1 win over Hannibal, Union scored a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the fourth. Hannibal scored its run in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit Hannibal, 5-2. Each team made one error.
Ethan Curnutte got the win, going 6.1 innings. He allowed an unearned run on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
Connor Curnutte got the save, allowing a walk and striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.
Ethan Curnutte doubled. Kossmann, Coombs, Schrader and Bailey singled.
Griffin and Connor Curnutte drew walks.
Bailey, Connor Curnutte, Griffin and Schrader each stole a base.
Griffin, Coombs and Parmentier scored the runs. Bailey drove in two, and Kossmann had the other RBI.
Sunday
In the loss to St. Peters, Post 313 scored single runs in the first, second and seventh innings. Union scored its run in the bottom of the second.
St. Peters outhit Union, 6-3.
Bailey pitched for Union and took the loss. Over seven innings, he allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Ethan Curnutte had two of Union’s hits. Coombs posted the other one.
Ethan Curnutte and Browne walked. Kossmann and Parmentier were hit by pitches.
Coombs stole two bases. Ethan Curnutte, Parmentier and Schrader stole one base apiece.
Coombs scored the run.
The Post 297 Blue team returns to action Tuesday, hosting Washington Post 218 in a doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark. Games are set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Union goes to Kirkwood Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.