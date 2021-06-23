The Hannibal Post 55 Freshmen had no answer for Union Post 297’s Presstin Bailey Sunday.
Bailey tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Post 297 Blues (9-11) to an 8-0 home win. He recorded six strikeouts and allowed six hits with no walks.
Post 297 notched one run in the first inning, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Trenton Kossmann’s double was the big hit of the contest for Post 297. Kossmann also walked and scored twice.
Ethan Curnutte singled, scored and drove in four runs.
Connor Curnutte singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Bailey, Troy Simons and Alec Coombs each singled.
Parker Schrader stole three bases and scored a run.
Peyton Hall and Hayden Parmenter both stole a base and scored.
Sam Calkins drove in a run.
Kasey Griffin reached on a walk.
The Blues were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Eureka Post 177 Tuesday and have a week off before playing at Rhineland.