By the third inning, the Union Post 297 Freshmen had things well in hand to open the state tournament in Lathrop Wednesday.
Post 297 (21-4) scored the first seven runs of the contest, picking up a 10-5 victory against the tournament host, Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 (11-15-1).
Union tallied three runs in the first inning, one in the second and three in the third to amass it’s 7-0 advantage.
Gladstone struck for one run in the fourth and then both teams added a score in the fifth, leaving Union with an 8-2 edge.
Post 297 scored its final two tallies in the top of the sixth inning.
Gladstone answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and neither team was able to add to the score in the final frame.
Post 297 used four pitchers in the contest.
Klay Muser started and tossed the first 3.1 innings, allowing one unearned run. He struck out two batters and surrendered one hit and one walk.
Logan Hansel then fired two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five.
Ryan Stowe threw 0.1 of an inning. He gave up two runs on two hits and two walks.
Zach Voss pitched the final 1.1 innings, holding Gladstone off the scoreboard with four strikeouts on no hits and two walks.
The Union offense managed 11 hits, led by three knocks from Kasey Griffin.
Griffin doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs.
Ethan Curnutte singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in two.
Voss singled twice, walked, stole two bases and drove in two.
Hansel tripled.
Hall doubled, walked and scored three times.
Sam Calkins was hit by a pitch and scored.
Justin Barstow stole two bags.
Gladstone relied heavily on starting pitcher Zen Mitchell, who lasted six innings and struck out five while allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and one walk.
Ian Morris pitched the final inning and worked around three walks without allowing a run or a hit.
Cole Chapman had three hits for Post 626, a double and two singles. He collected three RBIs.
Colin Downey tripled.
Griffin Schrunk and Mitchell both singled and drove in a run.
Runs were scored by Schrunk, Mason Mudd, Braden Turner, Phillip Downey and Max Gagnon.
Post 297 advanced to Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinal round against St. Genevieve Post 150.
Gladstone dropped into the losers’ bracket to play Washington Post 218 in an elimination round Thursday.