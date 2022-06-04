Neither side got everything they wanted Tuesday, but both the Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 Seniors got into the Ninth District win column.
In the season-opening doubleheader at Pacific, the two teams each left with a win to improve to 1-1.
Union topped Pacific in the first game, 14-3, after five innings. Post 320 got revenge in the nightcap, 12-6.
First game
Post 297 opened the scoring with one run in the first inning, but really ramped up in the offense in the second frame.
Both Conner Borgmann and Marshall Gebert hit home runs in the second inning as Union posted six runs to take a commanding 7-0 advantage.
Post 320 answered with two runs in the bottom of the second and managed a final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Union tacked on two more runs in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“It’s always good to start off the year with a good district win,” Union Manager Mike Sachs said. “It’s been a while since we have played a game for all of these guys. We hit the ball very well, I really liked our two-strike approach in this game. When every batter gets a hit, it usually leads to success.”
Post 297 tallied 16 hits in the contest.
“We can’t fall behind in the count, especially to a team with those kind of sticks,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We had around four or five errors that weren’t counted in our box score that hurt a lot as well.”
Ardell Young, Will Mentz, Gavin Mabe, Gebert, Cooper Bailey, Borgmann and Noah Griffin each had two hits for Union.
Coleton Anderson and Nick D’Onofrio added one hit apiece.
Borgmann led off the second inning with a solo blast. Gebert followed up later in the inning with a two-run shot to center field.
“Borgmann really got us rolling in the second with his homerun,” Sachs said. “He really lengthens our lineup and provides some pop. It was good to see Marshall hit an opposite-field home run. He did a good job of taking an outside pitch the other way.”
Other extra-base hits included two doubles for Mabe and a double for Anderson.
Young scored three runs and stole three bases.
“Ardell can be a difference maker when he is getting on at the top of the order,” Sachs said. “His stolen bases tonight helped us get rolling.”
Mentz, D’Onofrio and Griffin all scored twice.
Gebert, Anderson, Bailey and Borgmann added one run apiece.
Gebert ended with three runs batted in.
Young, Mabe and Borgmann each drove in two runs.
Mentz, Anderson, Bailey and Griffin were each credited with one RBI.
Mentz and Bailey both drew a walk.
Anderson, Bailey and D’Onofrio each stole a base.
On the mound, Gebert started and went two innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed two runs on two hits.
Karson Eads pitched the final three innings. He struck out one and walked one while allowing one run on four hits.
“Marshall pitched OK,” Sachs said. “I think the story for our pitching for the night was being rusty. Hopefully, that works itself out as we get going. Eads was our best pitcher tonight. He hasn’t thrown much this spring but did a good job tonight.”
On the other side, Wesley Branson started for Pacific. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and one walk.
Conner Bollinger pitched 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk.
Jordan Williams threw the final inning, allowing two runs on three hits.
Pacific scored seven hits for itself, as opposed to the six Union credited Post 320 with.
Ethan Simpson doubled, singled and scored to pace the Post 320 offense.
Weston Kulick, Matthew Reincke, Cole Hansmann, Joey Mach and Noah Carrico each singled.
Kulick and Reincke each added a run.
Trevor Klund, Hansmann and Conner Bollinger each drove in a run.
Klund, Kulick and Bollinger drew walks.
Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch.
Second game
In the rematch, Kulick nearly went the distance for Pacific on the mound.
“Weston was awesome for us,” Carter said. “He had a no-hitter going for a while with a low pitch count and was just rolling. We are excited to see that from him in the first outing of the season.”
In six innings pitched, Kulick held Post 297 to six runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out seven.
“(I) have to give Pacific’s pitcher credit — he did a great job of keeping us off balance,” Sachs said. “We didn’t pitch well this game. We only gave up six hits, but just gave up too many free bases on walks and hit by pitches. I know those guys will turn it around as we get going in the season.”
Drew Beffa tossed the final inning for Post 320, walking two and striking out one.
Pacific scored the game with seven hits for Post 320 and four for Post 297. Union scored it six hits for Post 320 and five for Post 297.
Pacific held a 10-0 lead after three innings, scoring three times in the second and seven times in the third.
Post 297 started to come back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams added two runs in the sixth to conclude the scoring.
Hansmann had the big game for Post 320 with three hits — a double and two singles. He was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kulick singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Luke Gerling doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch scored three times and drove in a run.
Beffa singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Klund, Payne, Simpson and Branson each scored once for Post 320.
Klund and Payne had two RBIs apiece. Simpson drove in one.
Branson and Logan Hanna both walked twice. Klund and Simpson drew one walk apiece.
Payne was hit by pitches twice. Klund and Hanna were both hit once.
Klund added a sacrifice fly.
Branson stole a base.
For Post 297, Alex Kuelker started on the mound. In two innings, he allowed six runs on three hits and three walks.
Anderson pitched the next three outs, striking out two while surrendering four runs on two hits and two walks.
D’Onofrio pitched one inning, walking three, but not allowing a run.
Gavin Mabe pitched two innings and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out four.
Mentz tossed the final inning, striking out the side.
At the dish, Anderson and Braeden Pracht both doubled.
Eads, Gebert and Bailey each singled.
“Eads and Pracht looked good at the plate, which is good to see as this is their first year at this level,” Sachs said. “We need to work on staying focused the whole time and making the next play.”
Eads and Pracht scored two runs apiece.
Landon Mabe and D’Onofrio each scored once.
Pracht and Anderson were credited with two RBIs apiece. Bailey and D’Onofrio both had one RBI.
Landon Mabe walked twice. Bailey, Mentz, Gebert and Eads all walked once.
Anderson was hit by a pitch.
Post 297 hosted Washington Post 218 Thursday in Union’s home opener. The team next plays Tuesday at Rhineland Post 147 at 8:30 p.m.
The Post 320 Seniors are next scheduled to play Wednesday at De Soto SMCI in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.