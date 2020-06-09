Meeting Franklin County rival Sullivan for the first time this year, the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball squad recorded a 12-2 win Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington Manager Kent Getsee said his team showed improvement, but there’s still work to be done.
“We still stranded eight runners so we do have some work to do, but that is still a good sign that we’re working our way to where we’d like to be as the season progresses,” Getsee said.
Washington (3-2) opened with a run in the bottom of the opening inning and added four more in the second.
Sullivan (0-1) scored its two runs in the top of the third.
Washington returned to the scoreboard with a run in the fourth and another one in the fifth.
Post 218 ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Brayden Mayer was the winning pitcher for Washington, going four innings while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out six.
“Brayden Mayer took the bump for us and threw four great innings,” Getsee said. “He had command of his pitches for the most part and used his defense to keep Sullivan in check. He picked up six strikeouts along the way and continues to figure to be a big part of our pitching this year.”
Louis Paule followed and the lefty pitched two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one.
“Louis Paule came in to finish it off throwing two strong innings with good command,” Getsee said. “He was our only first baseman at the AA level last year and didn’t get much time on the hill, so it was great to see him out there throwing strikes.”
Sullivan used a trio of pitchers.
Josh Wiese went three innings, taking the loss. He allowed five runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Sam Turilli pitched 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits, two walks and three hit batters. He fanned three.
Garet Mallin allowed a hit and a walk in the sixth.
Brandon Stahlman was Washington’s offensive leader. The leadoff batter had four hits in the game, including a triple.
“Offensively, Brandon Stahlman came to play,” Getsee said. “He was 4-5 at the plate and is locking in each day. Like many guys on our team, Brandon works hard on his craft and that extra work paid off again tonight.”
Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann and Zac Coulter each had two hits. Coulter tripled.
Bryce Mayer doubled and Jack Lackman added a single.
Bryce Mayer drew a pair of walks while Hackmann, Josh Garbs and Levi Weber also walked.
Garbs, Hackmann, Lackman and Weber were hit by pitches.
Hackmann, Lackman and Stahlman each had one stolen base.
Garbs sacrificed.
Stahlman scored three times. Lackman, Garbs and Weber each scored twice. Bryce Mayer, Hackmann and Coulter scored once.
Bryce Mayer, Czeschin, Hackmann and Weber had two RBIs apiece. Stahlman drove in one.
“Bryce Mayer, Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann and Levi Weber had some great at-bats in key situations all picking up two RBIs,” Getsee said. “Taking good at-bats with runners in scoring position is something we need and these guys did it to perfection tonight. Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann and Zac Coulter all picked up two hits as well, so getting into scoring position and setting the table is equally as important.”
Sullivan’s hits were a double by Logan McCummiskey and a single from Cy Cape.
Wiese walked twice and Blayten Nolie walked once. Nolie also had a sacrifice fly.
Wiese and Cape scored the runs. McCummiskey and Nolie recorded one RBI apiece.