Surprise!
Call it improbable, unlikely or unexpected, but the Washington Post 218 Seniors (22-12) are the 2021 Missouri state champions in legion baseball.
During a season where Post 218 finished third in the Ninth District, the team ends as the No. 1 team in Missouri after completing an undefeated run through the state tournament Saturday in Sedalia. Post 218 secured a 10-4 win against Oak Grove Post 379 (27-10) in the championship round.
The state championship is the first for Post 218 since Washington won the 2017 Freshman title. The last state championship for Post 218 at the senior level came in 2012.
Post 218 advances to play in the Mid South Regional Tournament this week in Hastings, Nebraska. Washington opens the tournament Wednesday against the host team, the Five Points Bank Chiefs (29-13), at 7 p.m.
A perfect storm of circumstances converged to get Post 218 into the state tournament.
Post 218 would not have qualified for the Zone 1 Tournament had it not been the host team for the event. Then, three games in the zone tournament were forfeited by opponents, clearing the path at the same time Post 218 was hitting its stride.
Now, Post 218 ends the state tournament on a five-game winning streak.
“We knew we had the parts to be this team,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We just had gone through some spells where we shot ourselves in the foot, giving up five runs in an inning and not being able to come back from it.
“Through the course of the last month, we got better and better. For us, we just had to stay the course. Hosting the zone tournament was obviously the benefit that got us here, but at the same time, that’s the nature of American Legion baseball.”
During the past five games, the only time Post 218 trailed was in the first inning of the championship game.
Oak Grove took advantage of a few defensive lapses to push across two runs in the top of the first inning.
However, Post 218 quickly came back to tie it in the bottom of the second before pulling ahead with a six-run rally in the fourth.
Post 218 tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Oak Grove added one tally in both the top of the fifth and sixth.
Sam Turilli was the winning pitcher.
“It’s awesome,” Turilli said. “It’s everything I ever dreamed of. There’s nothing better than going out there in a state championship. I had a little rough first inning there but got in a groove and got it done.”
In 5.1 innings pitched, Turilli allowed four runs on six hits and two walks.
“That’s a good team we played, and they’ll do well in the same tournament that we’re going to, but (Turilli) is a fighter,” Getsee said. “He stays with it. He was working ahead as much as he could, and the defense shored up behind him, so we could get where we needed.”
Logan Dieckman pitched in relief, getting out of the top of the sixth with a double-play ball to end the Oak Grove storing threat.
In 1.2 innings, Dieckman allowed one hit and struck out one.
At the plate, Post 218 stayed hot, posting 10 or more hits for the third game in a row.
Washington totaled 13 hits in the contest, including three apiece from Turilli and Dane Eckhoff.
Eckhoff doubled twice, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in three runs.
“I feel great,” Eckhoff said. “I can’t put it into words right now. I was expecting to honestly be out in the zone after we lost districts, but we came through in clutch moments and played well. That’s all we needed.”
Turilli singled three times, stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Gavin Matchell tripled, singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
“It was honestly really unexpected because we didn’t win the district tournament, but luckily we were hosting the zone,” Matchell said. “It’s a lot for everybody. I think this is the first state championship for everybody on the team except for Louis Paule.”
Louis Paule was part of the Post 218’s freshman state championship team in 2017.
In Saturday’s game, Zac Coulter, Sam Paule, Blake Whitlock, Louis Paule and Cody Vondera all singled.
Louis Paule and Vondera each drew a walk and scored twice.
Coulter scored once.
Whitlock was hit by a pitch.
Connor Hernandez started on the mound for Oak Grove. In 3.1 innings pitched, he allowed eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks, striking out one.
Bryce Smith threw the final 2.2 innings. He surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks.
At the plate, Post 379 put together seven hits. Two apiece came from Haiden Armstrong and Brody Armstrong.
Brody Armstrong and Cole Chaney both doubled.
Haiden Armstrong singled twice.
Brody Armstrong, Aden Jones and Xavier Hernandez each singled.
Both Armstrongs, Shayton Wright and Jones scored the four Post 379 runs.
Brody Armstrong, Dalton Chaney, Cole Chaney and Evan Howard were each credited with an RBI.
Howard delivered a sacrifice fly.
Haiden Armstrong stole a base.