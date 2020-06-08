Scoring in every inning, the Washington A team defeated Union 14A Thursday in the opening game of the Washington Tournament, 13-1.
“We needed a game like this,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We’ve been playing a lot of games that we’ve been hit and miss. Tonight, it seems like we got everything together and our bats came alive. We had some nice plays fielding, also. It’s starting to come around, I believe.”
Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said his team helped Washington.
“We played a sloppy game and made five or six errors at key times while only having two hits,” D’Onofrio said. “Pitching was OK, but the errors extended innings and killed us.”
Washington (4-4) returns to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday for a 10 a.m. pool game against Pacific. Washington plays Ballwin Sunday at 10 a.m.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Kopmann said. “We’re young and we haven’t been on the field that much. It feels good to get the first tournament win under our belts and get a little confidence. It’s good.”
Union’s 14A (0-4) team plays Ballwin Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Pacific Saturday at 6 p.m.
In Thursday’s game, Washington was the guest and scored a run in the top of the first. Union also scored once in the bottom of the first.
But that’s where Union’s offense stopped. Washington added three runs in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth to win on the run rule, 13-1.
Post 218 outhit Union, 11-3. Union made four errors to two for Washington.
Washington started Casey Olszowka on the hill and he went three innings to earn the win. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
“Casey is coming through all of the time for us,” Kopmann said. “He pitched tonight. The other night, he got the game-winning hit.”
Grant Trentmann pitched the fourth inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
Union had three pitchers, starting with Nick D’Onofrio. He went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks.
Nathan Keith was next and he pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.
Patrick Nolan tossed the final inning, allowing five runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Washington had 11 hits in the game with Zach Mort, Jacob Weidle and Sam Paule doubling.
“Jacob Weidle continues to swing a really good bat,” Kopmann said. “Zach Mort looks to be coming around. His double was down the right field line and he was really happy about that.”
Pecka and Noah Hendrickson each had two hits. Zach Mort, Kabren Koelling, Drew Bunge, Paule, Ian Junkin, Jacob Weidle and Devon Deckelman each added one hit.
Pecka, Tanner McPherson, Ryan Weidle, Peyton Straatmann and Justin Mort walked. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Deckelman stole three bases. Zach Mort, Justin Mort, Hendrickson, Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Paule each had one steal.
Justin Mort crossed the plate three times. Pecka, Deckelman and Hendrickson each scored twice. Zach Mort, McPherson, Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Pecka, Zach Mort, Paule and Deckelman had two RBIs apiece. Brunge, Straatmann and Hendrickson drove in one run apiece.
Union credited itself with five hits. Cole Cudney had two hits. Hunter Kleekamp, Keith and Nolan each added one.
Karson Eads, Will Hoer and Karson Wright each had one walk.
Kleekamp stole a base and scored a run. Keith drove in the run.
Kopmann said the players are learning.
“A lot of it is the mental aspect of the game,” he said. “They haven’t been on the field enough to communicate with each other. Missing spring and high school ball hurt. I didn’t realize how much the high school coaches help these kids. Now, I feel more like a high school coach in teaching them all of the basics they should already know. It’s good. It’s a learning experience for all of us.”