Taking a trip to Illinois Thursday, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team came back with a victory for its souvenir.
Washington (6-1) defeated Valmeyer Post 901 by an 8-2 final.
Post 218 took the lead with a run in the top of the second. Valmeyer tied it in the third.
Washington retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth and added two more in the sixth. Post 218 scored its final three runs in the top of the seventh.
Valmeyer scored once in the bottom of the seventh.
Washington outhit the Illinois squad, 11-3. Each team made two errors.
Lane Roettering started for Post 218 and went three innings, allowing a run on eight walks. He struck out two.
Justin Mort logged four innings and was credited with the win. He gave up an unearned run on three hits and two walks. Mort fanned six.
Ryan Williams was the hits leader with three singles.
Kaden Patke and Jack Dunard singled twice.
Tyler Kromer and Noah Wilson doubled. Reagan Kandlbinder and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Hendrickson and Wilson walked. Kandlbinder and Mort were hit by pitches.
Williams added a sacrifice. Drew Eckhoff stole two bases. Patke and Wilson each had one steal.
Wilson scored three runs. Kromer and Dunard both scored twice and Mort added one run.
Williams posted three RBIs. Patke and Dunard each drove in two. Wilson had one RBI.
Post 218 does not play this weekend. Players can participate in the Ninth District Showcase Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The next game is Tuesday at home against St. Peters Post 313. First pitch is set after 8 p.m.
Washington hits the road next Wednesday to play a doubleheader against the Elsberry Post 226 Red team starting at 6 p.m.