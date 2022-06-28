Washington Post 218’s Senior Legion team remained perfect in Ninth District action Thursday night, defeating St. Peters Post 313 in five innings at City Centre Park, 11-1.
“Offensively, we just pecked away at them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We had some timely hits mixed in with a few of their miscues that lead to our mercy-ruled game in five innings, but our approach was great on the night.”
With the win, Washington improved to 15-4-1 overall, 8-0 in Ninth District games.
Post 218 has a key doubleheader against second-place Hannibal 55 Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. Hannibal is 5-2 in district games.
St. Peters (6-5, 6-5) remained fourth in the district standings with Thursday’s loss.
Post 218 jumped out to the lead in the top of the second, scoring two runs. Washington added six in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth.
The lone St. Peters run was scored in the fourth.
Washington outhit Post 313, 11-1. St. Peters made four errors.
Getsee lauded the pitching efforts of Gavin Matchell and Drew Bunge.
Matchell pitched 3.2 innings, earning the win. He allowed one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batter, while striking out five.
“Gavin Matchell flirted with a no-hitter for 3.2 innings, but finally gave up a hit on his 60th pitch, so we pulled him on pitch count for Sunday (against Elsberry),” Getsee said. “He really pitched well, St. Peters has a good squad and he used his velocity and off-speed to really do some damage.”
Bunge pitched the final 1.1 innings, hitting one batter and striking out three.
“Drew Bunge came in and shut the door on them picking up three strikeouts in just 1.1 innings, so that is very good for us going forward, as well,” Getsee said. “We played another clean game, not committing any errors and supporting our pitchers from the field.”
Dane Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle posted three hits apiece. Eckhoff doubled.
“Dane Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle led the way, both going 3-3 and with Dane scoring three times and Ryan collecting four RBIs,” Getsee said. “They were followed by Gavin Matchell with two hits.”
Matchell helped his own cause with his hits. Tanner McPherson doubled. Aden Pecka and Sam Paule singled.
“We really did take solid at-bats up and down the lineup,” Getsee said. “Dane and Ryan put together some real quality approaches with Ryan spreading the field it makes it hard to defend against him.”
Sam Turilli and Pecka drew walks. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Paule and Turilli stole bases. Paule also had a sacrifice fly.
Eckhoff scored three runs. Turilli and Hanon Jarvis scored twice. Pecka, Paule, Matchell and McPherson scored once.
Weidle drove in four. Paule had two RBIs. Matchell, Jarvis, Eckhoff and McPherson each drove in one.
“We only stranded four in the game, so that shows we’re doing better with runners in scoring position,” said Getsee.
Andrew Wojewoda had the lone St. Peters hit and drove in the run. Gavin King walked and scored.
Dylan Alsop and Brody Balcom were hit by pitches.
Conner Harlow and Jonathon Ohst pitched, with Harlow taking the loss.