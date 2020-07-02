For the second day in a row, the Washington Post 218 A team played Kirkwood.
While Monday’s game had a different location, it had the same result as Post 218 (15-10) won at Kirkwood, 8-4.
“It was one of our better games,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We played good defense and only walked two batters.”
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second and added four more runs in the fourth.
Kirkwood scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth and cut it to 6-2 in the sixth.
Washington added two runs in the seventh, but Kirkwood did the same thing in the bottom of the inning.
Ian Junkin lasted into the seventh inning. Over six full frames, he allowed three runs on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out four.
“Junkin did a marvelous job for six innings and he really didn’t want to come out of the game,” Kopmann said. “Peyton Straatmann went in and finished up the game.”
Straatmann pitched one inning, allowing a run on one hit and a walk.
Washington had 10 hits with Ryan Weidle getting the biggest one.
“Ryan hit one over the fence,” said Kopmann. “He really got a hold of it. It was a no-doubter.”
Sam Paule had two hits, including a double.
“Sam continues to swing a hot bat,” Kopmann said.
Zach Mort and Drew Bunge both doubled.
Aden Pecka, Noah Hendrickson, Jacob Weidle, Casey Olszowka and Weston Meyer singled.
Pecka and Grant Trentmann drew walks.
Devon Deckelman, Bunge, Paule and Tanner McPherson were hit by pitches.
Zach Mort sacrificed. Justin Mort, Deckelman, Olszowka and Paule stole bases.
Justin Mort and Bunge each scored twice. Zach Mort, Olszowka, Trentmann and Ryan Weidle each scored once.
Zach Mort and Ryan Weidle drove in two runs apiece. Pecka and Meyer each had one RBI.
Kirkwood used a trio of pitchers with Tyler Vincent, Sean Croser and Tyler Kraichley all seeing time on the hill. Vincent started and took the loss.
Nicky Bonkowsky was the hitting star with two for the game, including a double. Ian Kuehler, Dylan Austerman, Tommy Shelton, Sam Voller and Byron Moser each had one hit.
Kirkwood had seven stolen bases, led by MoMo Abu-Nader’s two.
Washington returns to action Tuesday, hosting Eureka at 8 p.m. Ballwin comes to Washington Sunday at 5 p.m.