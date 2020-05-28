The Washington Post 218 AA squad started both its season and its annual Memorial Weekend Tournament on a high note.
Post 218 (1-0) overtook the Midwest Rage (0-1), which is also based in Washington, in the middle innings to secure a win at the start of pool play, 7-4.
The hosts, Post 218, struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Rage scored two runs in the top of the second to briefly hold a 2-1 advantage before Post 218 answered back with three runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The Rage pushed across a final two runs in the top of the sixth.
Logan Dieckman was the winning pitcher for Post 218. He tossed five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three.
“Logan Dieckman gave us a great first start on the mound,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We were confident that he would come out with energy and be able to lead our team. He went five innings, allowing two runs, while only throwing 55 pitches. Logan was efficient and we are looking forward to him being a big part of our pitching staff.”
Gavin Matchell appeared in relief and walked three batters, allowing two earned runs.
Morgan Copeland closed out the game to earn the save. In two innings of work, he allowed no runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
“Morgan Copeland came in to finish the last two innings and got us out of some tough jams,” Kleekamp said.
For the Rage, Brady Hanneken started and threw 2.1 innings. He allowed four runs on two hits and four walks, striking out three.
Ryan Kampschroeder tossed 3.2 innings of relief for the visiting team. He surrendered three runs, two earned, on five hits and four walks. Kampschroeder recorded four strikeouts.
“We didn’t play the cleanest game that we could have,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “We had one error. Pitching wasn’t out strongest suit, but it was good. I think we actually outhit them, but they had more timely hits.”
The Rage outhit Post 218, 8-7, in the contest.
“We played solid defense,” Kleekamp said. “Our guys were backing up bags and going the extra mile to make plays. As a coaching staff, we are proud of their effort. The Rage is a very good ball club and really put pressure on us to make plays.”
Blake Whitlock led Post 218 with two hits, both singles.
Gavin Matchell doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Mitchell Meyer, Jacob Baldwin and Owen Struckhoff all singled.
The Post 218 runs were evenly divided between seven different base runners. Tyler Stieffermann, Eckhoff, Matchell, Whitlock, Meyer, Struckhoff and Lucas Newhouse each scored once.
Eckhoff was credited with two runs batted in. Matchell, Whitlock and Meyer collected one RBI apiece.
Gavin Mueller and Baldwin each walked twice. Stieffermann, Eckhoff, Struckhoff and Cody Vondera all drew one free pass.
Stieffermann picked up a stolen base.
“We’re just super happy that we can be a part of this and get these guys some games together,” Doug Kampschroeder said.
Of the Rage’s eight hits, Seth Roewe’s was the only one to go for extra bases, a double. Landon Valley, Logan Monzyk, Will Lingle, Kampschroeder, Abe Fischer, Conner Skornia and Hanneken each singled.
Valley, Monzyk, Skornia and Roewe scored the four Rage runs.
Kampschroeder drove in two runs. Roewe and Hanneken collected one RBI each.
Valley, Monzyk, Lingle and Charlie Roth each drew a walk.
Valley stole a base.
Tournament pool play continued through Sunday with bracket play on Monday.