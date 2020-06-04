For the first time this season, the Washington Post 218 AAA team faced someone other than the Gamers.
Hosting a three-team event Saturday, Washington (3-1) picked up wins over Alton, Ill., 9-0, and Hannibal, 6-2.
“It was fun to get back to playing other American Legion-style teams,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “All in all, to pick up two wins on a beautiful day and to be outside doing something we love, was great.”
Washington remains at home, hosting Sullivan Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Alton
In Saturday’s opener, there was only one inning with scoring. Washington pushed all nine runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Both teams had chances to score at other times. Washington outhit Alton, 9-7, and Alton made two errors to Washington’s one.
Joe Hackmann was Washington’s hitting star. He counted a pair of doubles among his three hits.
Bryce Mayer, Jack Czeschin, Jack Lackman, Sam Glosemeyer, Blain Tuepker and Levi Weber had one hit apiece.
“Jack Czeschin and Joe Hackmann had great days at the plate,” Getsee said. “We really started to get more guys into the flow and we hope the consistency of games going forward will help us improve.”
Mayer dew two walks. Cody Tuepker, Glosemeyer and Blain Tuepker each walked once.
Brandon Stahlman was hit by a pitch.
Stahlman, Mayer, Czeschin, Hackmann, Sam Heggemann, Cody Tuepker, Glosemeyer, Weber and Josh Garbs each walked once.
Czeschin and Glosemeyer drove in three runs apiece. Hackmann, Blain Tuepker and Weber each had one RBI.
“Offensively, Sam Glosemeyer delivered the big blow plating our first three runs on a bases loaded shot to the gap,” Getsee said. “We really started to start centering more balls and eliminating the fly outs, which puts more burden on the opponent to make plays and pitches.”
Caleb Kleekamp started and went 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Calvin Straatmann got the win in relief, going 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and one walk. He struck out one.
“Caleb Kleekamp had another solid outing and Calvin Straatmann picked up the win throwing three strong innings,” Getsee said. “Calvin showed great command and threw a ton of strikes. It was great to get him on the hill and see him compete.”
Heggemann pitched the final frame, striking out one.
“Sam Heggemann threw the final frame and didn’t allow any runs either,” Getsee said. “That was Sam’s first outing in a couple of years. He has great stuff, but is also a great catcher, so he’s been being used where we needed him most in the past. Blain Tuepker is equally as good behind the plate, which is opening up our options with Sam.”
Alton’s starter, Adam Stilts, went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks. He fanned two.
It wasn’t until Stilts left the hill that Washington’s offense picked up. Eight of the runs came against two Alton relievers.
“We faced a heck of a pitcher in their guy Adam Stilts, who pitches for Lewis and Clark,” Getsee said. “We took some good at-bats and stranded quite a few, but our patient approach helped us force him out of the game in the fifth and we really opened it up from there.”
Hannibal
After Hannibal and Alton faced off, Post 218 concluded the day by taking on Hannibal. And, Washington finished the day with its second win, 6-2.
“The Hannibal game was another good one,” Getsee said. “They had a live arm on the mound to start the game, but once again our patient approach ran him out in the third inning and that provided us opportunities at the plate.”
Post 218 opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first and then added three runs in the second.
In the fourth inning, Hannibal scored once while Washington added two runs.
Hannibal scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
The visitors from Mark Twain’s hometown outhit Washington, 7-4, and each side made two fielding miscues.
Stahlman made his third start of the season and went four innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits. He struck out four.
“Brandon Stahlman got the win and the start throwing four strong innings and not allowing an earned run,” Getsee said. “He worked ahead throwing 80 percent strikes and just relying on his defense, which we performed in grand fashion turning a total of five double plays on the day. Just great defense all around, and that is what cripples teams.”
Ethan Mort tossed the final three innings, allowing a run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.
“Ethan Mort threw the final three frames doing a pretty good job of getting ahead of the hitters,” Getsee said. “He’s tough to pick up and uses that to his advantage.”
Getsee said Mort got help from the defense.
“Levi Weber bailed us out in the seventh with a sliding catch to start a double play and crush their chances of scoring,” Getsee said.
Hackmann continued his hot offensive day with a double.
Bryce Mayer, Heggemann and Weber each singled.
Washington batters drew nine walks. Bryce Mayer reached three times while Lackman and Brayden Mayer each walked twice.
Czeschin and Tristan Molitor walked once.
Louis Paule and Garbs were hit by pitches.
Garbs put down a sacrifice bunt. Lackman added a sacrifice fly.
Czeschin scored two runs. Bryce Mayer, Lackman, Brayden Mayer and Garbs each scored once.
Hackmann, Heggemann and Lackman each had one RBI.
“Joe Hackmann, Sam Heggemann and Jack Lackman provided the offensive spark with Bryce Mayer delivering the big blow with three RBIs,” Getsee said. “Bryce Mayer, Brayden Mayer and Jack Lackman all showed great patience at the plate as well by picking up at least two walks each. Those approaches open it up for the rest of the guys and make scoring so much easier.”
Drake Dudley and Gary Culp each had two hits for Hannibal.
Bennett Stice, Zane Meyers and Braysen Douglas pitched for the visitors.