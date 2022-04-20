The Washington Post 218 American Legion baseball program will be holding its final spring tryouts April 24.
The tryouts for all three levels are set for Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, if the turf project is completed by that time. If the turf isn’t done, it will be held at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s field.
The tryouts will be held rain or shine.
It’s a busy summer in store for the Post 218 teams.
The Senior (AAA) team will host the Zone 1 Tournament. Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee noted that the event will start Tuesday, July 19. The state tournament in Sedalia will start Tuesday, July 26. The events have been pushed up to give the winner ample travel time to go to the regional in Pelham, Alabama, which is just south of Birmingham.
The Junior (AA) team will host the state tournament on the Ronsick Field turf starting July 21. The Freshman (A) state tournament will be in Gladstone, in the Kansas City area, starting July 14.
Each team also will hold a tournament during the season. The Freshman preseason tournament is May 20-22. The Junior Memorial Day Weekend Tournament runs May 27-30. The Senior Fourth of July Tournament will run July 1-3 and includes Alton, Illinois, Ballwin, Eureka, De Soto and Post 218.
Tryout information is:
• Senior — Check-in is at 11:10 a.m. with the on-field session at noon. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, are eligible to play.
• Junior — Check-in time is 1 p.m. with the on-field work starting at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are eligible.
• Freshman — Check-in time is 3 p.m. and the on-field work starts at 3:30 p.m. Any player born on or after May 1, 2006, is eligible to play.
Prospective players should download and fill out the registration form from the www.post218baseball.com website and bring it to the tryout.
Players who made the team during the fall tryouts are asked to come for uniform sizing confirmation.
For more information, or questions, please contact Kent Getsee at 636-262-8796 or email him at getsee@post218baseball.com.