Do you want to play in an American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament?
Washington Post 218, guaranteed a spot in the next two regional tournaments as the host, will be holding its fall tryouts for the 2024 teams in September.
The 2024 and 2025 Post 218 Seniors will be facing the best American Legion Baseball talent from seven states with a trip to the American Legion World Series on the line.
Another set of tryouts will be held in April.
Tryouts for the Post 218 Seniors (AAA) and Juniors (AA) will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Junior (AA) tryout will start with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and the on-field work at noon.
Players born on or after January 1, 2007, are eligible to play for the Junior team.
The Post 218 Juniors finished second in the state tournament in 2023. Post 218 won the 2022 state title and was second in 2021.
The Post 218 Seniors will start their tryout with check-in at 2 p.m. and the field work at 2:30 p.m.
Players born on or after January 1, 2005, are eligible for the Senior team.
The Post 218 Seniors tied for third in the Mid-South Regional in 2023 after winning the state title. Post 218 was third in the state tournament in 2022 and won the state title in 2021, winning two games at the regional.
The Post 218 Freshman (A) team will hold its tryouts Sunday, Sept. 24. That level will have check-in at 11:30 a.m. and tryouts at noon.
Post 218 fielded two Freshman teams in 2023 with the Red team winning the state title and the Navy team tying for fifth in the state tournament.
Players born on or after May 1, 2008, are eligible to play for the Freshman team in 2024.
All tryouts will be held, rain or shine.
The form to fill out can be found on the website at www.post218baseball.com.
Any questions can be directed to Kent Getsee at 636-262-8796 or by emailing him at getsee@post218baseball.com.
