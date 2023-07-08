Washington Post 218 teams captured Ninth District Tournament titles in the Freshman and Junior levels Saturday.
The Post 218 Freshman Red team defeated its sibling squad, Post 218 Navy, in the championship game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12-3.
That game was set up after both teams beat Elsberry Post 226 Friday in Lincoln County. With both Washington teams in the championship series, it was moved from Elsberry to Washington.
Both teams qualified for next week’s Missouri State Tournament in Jackson.
In the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark, Post 218 needed two wins after coming from the losers’ bracket.
Union Post 297, which came out of winners’ bracket, had beaten Washington Thursday, 5-0.
Post 218 knocked out St. Peters Post 313 Friday after St. Peters beat Pacific Post 320 in the losers’ bracket.
Washington won the first game, 9-2, and survived a four-run inning to complete the comeback, 8-6.
Washington will host the Zone 1 Tournament next week with Union also qualifying for that event.
American Legion baseball coverage will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.
