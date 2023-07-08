Going to Jackson
Members of The Washington Post 218 Freshman Red and Navy teams pose following the Ninth District Tournament championship game Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Post 218 Red won, 12-3. Both teams qualified for the Missouri State Tournament in Jackson next week. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

Washington Post 218 teams captured Ninth District Tournament titles in the Freshman and Junior levels Saturday.

The Post 218 Freshman Red team defeated its sibling squad, Post 218 Navy, in the championship game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12-3.

