There was something for everyone Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
In one of the most anticipated baseball events of the season, the Washington Post 218 AAA (23-5) team split with Festus Post 253 (3-3) in a doubleheader. The visitors won the opener game, 8-6, holding off a late rally by Washington.
In the second game, Washington jumped on top early and won the game, 13-3.
“Festus is always a solid opponent and we split games with them on the night,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington winds down its season this weekend. Post 218 played Thursday night at St. Peters and caps the schedule by hosting Ballwin Saturday at 5 p.m. and Alton, Ill., Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Washington and Festus have forged a rivalry in recent years at nearly every level. Last summer, Festus defeated Washington twice at the Missouri American Legion State Tournament in Sedalia. That allowed Festus to advance to the Mid-South Regional, which it won. Festus then played in the American Legion World Series.
Two seasons ago, Festus defeated Washington at the Junior Legion State Tournament in Warrensburg.
Big Innings
With the rivalry renewed Wednesday in Washington, Festus used a seven-run second inning to build the lead. The big blows were a three-run double from Jordan Duncan and a two-run home run by Levi Ebersoldt. Both are veterans of last year’s World Series team.
“The first game saw us give up a large number in the second inning that proved too much to overcome as the game wore on,” Getsee said. “We never gave up, we plucked away all night and came up short in the end.”
Washington chipped back with two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Each side scored once in the fifth. Washington cut the gap to 8-6 with a rally in the bottom of the sixth and ended the game with the winning run at the plate.
“We really cannot complain about our effort,” Getsee said. “We just had a combination of things that led to the big inning. We stranded 10 runners, so the opportunities were definitely there for us.”
The story was similar in the second game, but it was a pair of huge innings which lifted Washington to the six-inning win.
Festus scored all three of its runs in the top of the first. Washington came back with six in the bottom of the inning with Joe Hackmann’s three-run home run being the big hit.
“Caleb Kleekamp had the bump for us in the night cap and gave us five strong innings,” Getsee said. “They plated three in the first, but Joe Hackmann wasn’t having any part of a repeat of the first game and sent Festus back on their heels with a three-run blast as part of a six-run first inning to set the tone for game two. Caleb settled in after that, made pitches and worked in and out of a couple of jams.”
The score stood like that until the bottom of the sixth, when Washington scored seven runs to end it early.
“Brayden Mayer picked up the sixth frame before we mercy-ruled them in Game 2,” Getsee said. “Our defense was great throughout the night. Blain Tuepker, Bryce Mayer made some solid defensive plays over the two games.”
Post 218 outhit Festus in both games. Washington had 12 hits to eight for Festus. Festus made all three errors.
In the second game, Washington had 10 hits to six for Festus.
Second Game Statistics
In Washington’s victory, Caleb Kleekamp was the starter and he earned the win. Kleekamp threw 104 pitches over five innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out eight.
After Kleekamp had to leave due to pitch count, Brayden Mayer pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
Hackmann had the biggest hit, a home run. He also singled.
Jack Czeschin and Blain Tuepker both had two hits.
Adam Molitor doubled.
Post 218 drew 14 walks in the game. Levi Weber, Bryce Mayer and Zac Coulter all singled.
Levi Weber, Tuepker and Molitor all walked three times. Jack Lackman walked twice. Hackmann, Bryce Mayer and Coulter walked once.
“We took great approaches with Levi, Jack Lackman, Adam Molitor and Blain all picking up at least two walks each,” Getsee said. “Plate discipline is always a key in these games and we worked it to perfection in Game 2.”
Lackman and Weber were hit by pitches.
Weber, Czeschin, Hackmann, Tuepker and Sam Glosemeyer all scored twice. Bryce Mayer, Coulter and Lackman scored once.
Hackmann drove in five runs. Lackman had two RBIs. Brandon Stahlman, Weber, Czeschin, Tuepker and Coulter drove in one run apiece.
“Offensively, Joe led the way with those five RBIs, but everyone up and down the lineup contributed in some fashion,” Getsee said. “Our guys were not going to have a sweep and we were in grind mode. They put on a hitting clinic in the sixth to end the game and make a statement.”
Festus used six pitchers in the second game. Cole Wagner, Colby Ott, Will Schnitzler, Collin Reando, Dylan Schnitzler and Nolan Roth all threw. Combined, they allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 10 hits, 14 walks and two hit batters. They struck out four.
Dylan Schnitzler had the most action, 2.2 innings and 43 pitches.
Offensively, Ott and Dylan Schnitzler each had two hits.
Duncan, Ott and Dawson Jakoubek doubled. Duncan and Reando were hit by pitches. Ott stole a base.
First Game Statistics
In the opener, Stahlman started and went four innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out seven.
Ethan Mort took over and pitched three innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.
“Brandon Stahlman and Ethan Mort combined for the pitching effort, but it was their hot second inning that made up the difference in this one,” Getsee said.
Czeschin had three hits, including a triple, to lead the Washington offense.
Stahlman, Weber and Blain Tuepker each had two hits. Stahlman and Weber both doubled.
Hackmann, Zac Coulter and Cody Tuepker each singled.
Washington drew three walks. Bryce Mayer, Coulter and Molitor walked.
Hackmann had a sacrifice fly.
Weber scored twice. Stahlman, Czeschin, Cody Tuepker and Glosemeyer scored once.
Stahlman, Weber, Czeschin and Hackmann drove in one run apiece.
Festus used four pitchers in the game with Duncan getting the win. He went four innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out three.
Chase Wilson, Daylen Whitener and Kaleb Schweigert also pitched. Combined, the Festus pitchers allowed six runs (four earned) on 12 hits and three walks. They struck out four.
Ebersoldt and Kaleb Schweigert had two hits apiece. Ebersoldt hit a two-run home run.
Duncan doubled. Ott, Will Schnitzler and Wilson singled.
Duncan, Ebersoldt and Schweigert walked. Wagner was hit by a pitch.
Grant Beck scored two runs. Wagner, Ebersoldt, Schweigert, Roth and Wilson scored once.
Duncan drove in three. Ebersoldt and Will Schnitzler each had two RBIs. Laine Axtetter drove in one run.