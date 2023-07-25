For one final time, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team celebrated a Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field victory.
Washington (31-1) captured the Zone 1 Tournament title with an 8-3 victory over Pacific Post 320 (19-7) on a muggy Wednesday evening.
The good news for both teams is that they advance to the Missouri State Tournament, which starts Monday in Sedalia.
“Long night last night, but we got the job done,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Pacific played another solid game against us and our familiarity with each other leads to closer games, I think. They are a good team and I think we will do well in Sedalia. We’re glad it’ll be two Ninth District teams participating in those two Zone 1 spots.”
Pacific will take on the Zone 2 runner-up, Oak Grove Post 379, to start the tournament at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium Monday at 10 a.m.
“You never want to lose, but the fact that we had already secured a spot in the state tournament, the boys were able to relax a little, knowing that pressure was off of them,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “I think we’re in a good spot heading into next week in Sedalia. We’re not sure who we’ll be playing in the first round yet (as of Thursday night), but whoever it is, the boys will be ready to compete.”
Washington will play the Zone 4 runner-up at 1 p.m.
The winners of those games will play again Monday. The Pacific-Oak Grove winner will play the Zone 4 champion at 4 p.m. The winner of the Washington-Zone 4 runner-up contest will play the Zone 2 champion at 7 p.m.
It was only fitting that the Zone 1 championship came down to two Ninth District teams. Pacific, which beat Moberly Post 6 in the losers’ bracket final Wednesday, 12-1, gave Post 218 close games all season (2-0 June 6, 3-1 June 22 and 8-6 in eight innings Tuesday).
Washington jumped on top with a run in the bottom of the first and added three more in the second. But that’s where Washington’s offense stopped for a bit.
Pacific took advantage. In the only half-inning where the persistent drizzle picked up, Post 320 cut the gap with three runs in the top of the third, 4-3.
Washington added to the advantage in the fifth with three runs and scored a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
“Our defense was solid and we had that lull from such a big finish the night before,” Getsee said. “The game seemed to lack energy partly because of that and partly because I think Pacific rode the high in Game 1 of qualifying for Sedalia.”
Post 218 outhit Pacific, 10-3, and each side was charged an error.
Washington used three pitchers, starting with Gavin Matchell. He went 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks. Matchell struck out four.
Kabren Koelling came in for 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and a hit batter while striking out one.
“Gavin Matchell took the bump and picked up the win, but it was Kabren Koelling that came in to pitch the lion’s share of the innings, going 3.1 innings and just doing a great job of making them earn everything they would get,” Getsee said.
Will Mentz tossed the seventh.
Sam Ruszala started for Post 320 and went 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
“I thought Sam Ruszala went out and pitched a good game for us,” Meyer said. “He kept us in the game early. We just weren’t able to string anything together, offensively, outside of the third inning.”
Drew Beffa took over and went 1.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit and three walks.
Sam Paule paced Washington’s offense with three hits from the leadoff spot.
Reagan Kandlbinder doubled twice and Aden Pecka had two singles, including a bunt hit.
Peyton Straatmann tripled while Koelling doubled and Tanner McPherson singled.
Post 218 batters drew eight walks. Straatmann and Pecka both walked twice.
Matchell, McPherson, Karson Eads and Mentz walked once.
Paule scored three runs. Jacob Weidle, a courtesy runner, and Pecka both scored twice. Mentz scored once.
Paule and Kandlbinder both had two RBIs. Kannon Hibbs, McPherson and Koelling drove in one run apiece.
“Our offense continued to take great at-bats,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule, Reagan Kandlbinder and Aden Pecka really had great nights and rose to the occasion. We put pressure on them all night putting up crooked numbers in the second and fifth innings picking up 10 hits and that really solidified our night and our Zone 1 championship. We have a tough zone and to come out on top is always something special and to be proud of.”
For Pacific, Andrew Payne logged two hits, including a double.
“Were only able to get three hits with Andrew Payne having two of those,” Meyer said. “Andrew has had a great week at the plate.”
Cole Hansmann singled.
Ayden Biedenstein, Ethan Simpson and Joey Mach walked.
Luke Gerling and Simpson were hit by pitches.
Biedenstein, Simpson and Mach scored the runs.
Payne and Hansmann each had one RBI.
