Kandlbinder Delivers
Washington Post 218 Reagan Kandlbinder throws a pitch against Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 in the Mid-South Regional Thursday in Pelham, Alabama. Kandlbinder tossed a three-hit shutout as Post 218 won the losers' bracket game, 6-0. Post 218 will play either Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 or Troy, Alabama, Post 70 Friday at 10 a.m. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

PELHAM, ALABAMA — The Post 218 baseball adventure will continue for another day.

Reagan Kandlbinder threw a three-hit shutout as Post 218 (37-2) knocked out Mid-South Regional host Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 Thursday afternoon in a losers’ bracket game, 6-0.

