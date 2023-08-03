PELHAM, ALABAMA — The Post 218 baseball adventure will continue for another day.
Reagan Kandlbinder threw a three-hit shutout as Post 218 (37-2) knocked out Mid-South Regional host Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 Thursday afternoon in a losers’ bracket game, 6-0.
Post 218 will play the loser of the Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 Pirates-Troy, Alabama, Post 70 game Friday at 10 a.m.
Kandlbinder needed 83 pitches to go the distance while also allowing two walks and striking out six.
Washington grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first with three runs. Two scored on one of Shelby County’s three errors in the game.
Washington added two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Kannon Hibbs led the hit parade with three.
Sam Paule singled and doubled. Tanner McPherson had two singles.
Kandlbinder, Will Mentz and Aden Pecka also singled.
More on the game will be in the Weekend Missourian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.