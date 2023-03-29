Washington Post 218 will hold its spring tryouts Sunday, April 16, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The tryouts are for the four Post 218 teams and will take place no matter the weather.
Players who have made the teams during the fall tryouts also are required to attend.
Multiple spots on each of the teams are available. Washington is fielding one Senior, one Junior and two Freshmen teams this summer.
The Freshman (A) level tryouts will start the day. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the actual tryout at 11:30 a.m. Players born on or after May 1, 2007, are eligible to play at that level.
Joe Kopmann will be managing the older team while Kerry Mallinckrodt will lead a second team. The two teams will be Post 218 Red and Post 218 Navy.
The defending state champion Post 218 Junior (AA) Legion team will hold its tryouts with check-in at 1 p.m. and the field work at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are eligible to play on this team.
Eric Voelkerding is taking over as the Post 218 Junior Legion manager this season.
The Post 218 Senior (AAA) team will hold its tryout with check-in at 3 p.m. and field work at 3:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible to play Senior Legion baseball.
Kent Getsee returns as the team’s manager.
The tryout form can be found at www.post218baseball.com. Prospects are asked to fill it out and bring it to the tryouts.
