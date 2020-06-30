They say the third time’s the charm.
That was the case for Pacific AA (5-7-1) as the team shut out Washington Post 218 (15-3-2), 9-0, Thursday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Pacific earned its first win of the season in the third meeting between the teams. That ended a 13-game unbeaten streak for Post 218, which was extended earlier in the evening.
Pacific pitchers Stephen Loeffel and Tanner Biedenstein scattered seven Washington hits to complete the shutout.
“Stephen Loeffel pitched a gem for us on the mound,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “I don’t think he missed a single spot all night, throwing all pitches in his repertoire for strikes. That’s the kind of game Stephen is capable of throwing every time he steps on the mound. The kid is a bulldog out there and really had things working well tonight. I couldn’t have been happier for him.”
Loeffel threw 6.1 innings and recorded 11 strikeouts. He allowed six hits and no walks.
“Their pitcher was tough, and we have to tip our cap to him for an outstanding game,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We had opportunities, we just couldn’t get that one big hit to get the energy and rally going. We were lacking some energy and focus, and you can’t get away with that against a good team like Pacific.”
Biedenstein got the final two outs. He allowed one hit and one walk.
Pacific backed their efforts with nine runs on 10 hits. The team scored twice in the top of the second inning, once in the fourth, four times in the fifth and twice in the seventh.
Washington used three pitchers in the game.
Blake Whitlock started and threw four innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk. He struck out four.
Mitchell Meyer pitched two innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Ethan Etter allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning pitched.
Pacific scored the game with 11 hits for Pacific and six for Washington.
At the plate, Loeffel and Carter Myers led Pacific with three hits apiece.
“As for the offensive side of things, we just kept the hit train moving as we have for the better part of the last two weeks,” Bruns said. “We’ve put up 43 runs in the last four games, and as I’ve said on here before, I knew it was only a matter of time after we were struggling to find a bit of consistency at the beginning of the season.”
Ian Groom had two hits. Jack Meyer, Biedenstein and Weston Kulick each had one hit.
Biedenstein tripled. Loeffel connected for two doubles. Kulick and Groom both doubled once.
“Stephen also has two doubles which were huge, and well as Tanner Biedenstein with a big triple to the opposite field which really continued the momentum on our side,” Bruns said. “I was also very proud of the way Carter Myers played, both behind the plate and on the base paths. He was wreaking havoc out there and making instinctive plays all night. Just an example of a high baseball IQ guy right there.”
Meyer and Myers both scored twice. Tyler Anderson, Biedenstein, Jayden Mach, Groom and Corben Savory all scored a run.
Loeffel and Biedenstein each drove in two runs. Myers and Kulick each collected one run batted in.
Mach walked twice. Anderson, Meyer and Groom all walked once.
Groom and Myers each stole a base.
For Washington, Cody Vondera had two hits, including Post 218’s only extra base hit — a triple.
Logan Dieckman picked up two hits. Whitlock, Gavin Matchell and Owen Struckhoff contributed one hit apiece.
Dane Eckhoff walked. Lucas Newhouse was hit by a pitch.
Dieckman stole a base.
Pacific next plays Saturday on the road at Warrenton, starting at 3 p.m. That game is the back half of a A-AA doubleheader.
Washington hosts Marquette and Manchester Saturday in a three-team tripleheader, starting at 11 a.m. Washington plays Marquette in the first game and Manchester in the final game while the two visiting teams will match up in between.