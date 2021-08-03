The heat was imposing, but the Washington Post 218 bats were impressive.
Washington (20-12) put together 18 hits in a sweeping 22-3 victory against Gladstone Post 626 Thursday to open the state tournament in Sedalia.
In Thursday’s other tournament action, Oak Grove Post 379 (26-8) topped Cape Girardeau Post 63, advancing to meet Post 218 in the winners’ bracket final Friday after The Missourian’s print deadline.
Post 218 broke out the bats early, scoring four runs in the first inning.
“We took some good at-bats,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We were hitting the ball well right out of the chute. When their coach won the toss and took home, I told the guys, ‘OK, let’s just put up a crooked number and put them on their heels.’ Sure enough, that’s what we did. I think everybody in the lineup had a hit today, so that was good to see.”
Gladstone battled back with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but things quickly got out of control as Washington put together an 11-run rally in the second.
Post 218 added another run in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Gladstone notched one final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 626 committed eight errors, but Washington had a clean record in the field.
Because of the early lead, Post 218 was able to limit the pitch counts of all three players it sent to the mound Thursday, saving their eligibility for the later rounds of the tournament.
“Every guy is ready and available (for Friday) except for Ethan Etter,” Getsee said Thursday. “He went over 30 pitches, so he wouldn’t be available until Saturday. That’s awesome. That bodes well for us tomorrow.”
Gavin Matchell started on the mound. In one inning, he allowed two runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Morgan Copeland, a key member of the pitching rotation on the Post 218 junior squad, pitched two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk.
Etter tossed two innings, allowing one run on five hits.
At the plate, Sam Turilli and Matchell were responsible for the bulk of the Post 218 hits, both batting safely four times.
Matchell doubled three times, scored three runs and drove in five.
Turilli doubled once with three singles, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and finished with five RBIs.
Blake Whitlock singled three times, walked, scored three runs and drove in two.
Dane Eckhoff singled twice, walked, sacrificed, scored twice and drove in two.
Zac Coulter singled twice, walked and scored four times.
Sam Paule doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Louis Paule singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice with one RBI.
Cody Vondera singled, walked, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one.
Jarrett Hamlett walked and scored.
Morgan Copeland scored and drove in a run.
Jacob Baldwin picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Keaton Mudd drew the start on the mound for Gladstone. In one inning pitched, he was charged with 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits.
Post 626 used a combination of five other pitchers the rest of the game.
Eli LaFleur led the Gladstone offense with a pair of singles.
Drake Matney tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Nicholas Knight, Robert Super, Ezra Ball and Joe Schmidt each hit safely once.
Mudd walked and scored.
Super and Nicholas Ward each drove in a run.
David Doane drew a walk.