Grabbing an early lead, the Washington Post 218 AAA team cruised to its fifth win in a row Tuesday night.
Washington (8-2) defeated Rhineland at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-0.
“They had our number last year (at the Junior Legion level), you cannot argue with that, so our guys took this game as serious as anything we’ve had this year and we were glad to come out on top of a very good team,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. It was 7-0 after two innings and Washington added single aces in the fourth and sixth frames.
Brandon Stahlman started for Washington and went five innings, allowing two hits. He struck out four.
“Brandon Stahlman pitched a heck of a game against a very good Rhineland team,” Getsee said. “He gave us five strong innings and stayed well within his pitch limit we had set up for him, so it was just a perfect night for him. He worked ahead and kept a solid hitting Rhineland team off balance.”
From there, Ethan Mort and Louis Paule each threw an inning. Mort allowed two hits and a walk. Paule allowed a hit and a walk.
“Ethan Mort and Louis Paule came in to get some work in preparation for the AAA Tournament that starts Thursday and they also kept them off the board,” Getsee said.
Washington batters recorded 13 hits for the game with Stahlman leading the way with three.
“Offensively, Brandon Stahlman continued a hot bat,” Getsee said. “He ambushed the first pitch of the game to the fence and set the tone for what would be an offensive attack for us in the first by putting up two and then the second by putting up five.”
Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann, Sam Heggemann and Blain Tuepker posted two hits apiece. Hackmann and Tuepker doubled.
Bryce Mayer also doubled high off of the fence, coming close to a home run. Zac Coulter singled.
Washington had three walks. Levi Weber walked twice and Jack Lackman, who hit for him late in the game, walked once.
Czeschin was hit by a pitch.
Hackmann scored three runs. Stahlman and Czeschin each scored twice. Mayer and Weber crossed the plate once.
Heggemann recorded three RBIs. Stahlman, Mayer, Czeschin, Hackmann, Tuepker and Coulter posted one RBI apiece.
“Just about every starter got into the act by doing something and that makes it fun when the hitting gets contagious,” Getsee said.
Rhineland recorded five hits with Trevor Abernathy, Trent Anderson, Seth Wilkerson, Jeb Seaver and Luke Bader contributing singles.
Chase McKague and Bader walked.
Anderson started and went two innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Abernathy was next on the hill and he lasted three innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks. He fanned four.
Cason Gray pitched the final inning, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out one.
“They had a great arm on the mound in Trent Anderson,” Getsee said. “He’s a big, tough lefty and we had just seen so much good pitching up to now, not much is fazing us.”
Washington opened play in the Washington/Elsberry AAA Tournament Thursday, facing Sullivan.
Washington completes pool play of the 12-team tournament Friday against Valmeyer, Ill., at 6 p.m.
Pool B consists of the SLABA SW Stars, Eureka and the Prospects.
The third-place pool teams face each other in a consolation game Saturday at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals start at 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals start Sunday at noon. The two Elsberry quarterfinal winners will come to Washington for the final games.
Elsberry, Alton, Ill., and Kirkwood are in Pool A at Elsberry while Hannibal, Highland, Ill., and Ballwin are in Pool B.
The championship is set for Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 4:30 p.m.