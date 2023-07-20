Taking on one of its biggest rivals, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team shut out Jefferson City Post 5 Monday, 5-0, in the Zone 1 Tournament opener at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“It was a solid team win and puts us in a nice position going into the next round,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It is no secret that Jeff City is a bit of a rivalry game and it was fun to play a clean game like that.”
Post 218 improved to 30-1 with the win. Washington plays Tuesday against Pacific Post 320 (18-5) in the winners’ bracket final.
Post 5 dropped to 7-10 heading into Tuesday’s elimination game against Moberly Post 6 (21-9).
The tournament concludes Thursday with the top two finishers advancing to next week’s state tournament in Sedalia.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Ryan Weidle combined for the shutout, holding Post 5 to just four hits, two walks and two hit batters.
Kandlbinder, the winning pitcher, came close to getting the complete game shutout, but hit the pitch limit in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out nine.
“Reagan Kandlbinder came up huge, throwing 6.2 (innings) and really keeping Jeff City at bay for the night,” Getsee said. “He worked ahead, lived in the bottom of the strike zone and just worked all night to keep us in it.”
Weidle came in and struck out the lone batter he faced, with the bases loaded, to earn a save.
Offensively, Post 218 managed seven hits and two hit batters against Post 5’s Chase Schnieders. The Jefferson City hurler went the distance with only one of the five Post 218 runs being earned. He struck out seven.
“We faced a very good arm in Chase Schnieders, but our guys were up to the task and we took some great at-bats, but did all the little things to peck away at them and tallied five runs,” Getsee said.
Washington was the visiting team for the game and scored a run in the top of the first.
It took until the fourth for Washington to add another run and the score stood at 2-0 until Post 218 scored three times in the top of the sixth.
Jefferson City committed the only two errors in the game.
Sam Paule paced the Post 218 offense with three hits, including a double.
Tanner McPherson also doubled. Gavin Matchell, Will Mentz and Noah Hendrickson posted singles.
“Offensively, we took some great at-bats, we were patient, we had a solid game plan and the guys continued to see a lot of pitches which led to our success,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule led the way with three hits, but overall it was the steady attack by our guys that pushed us over the top.”
Mentz and Kabren Koelling were hit by pitches. Mentz initially was not awarded his base until the umpire examined his elbow and saw where the ball had grazed him.
Kandlbinder sacrificed twice.
“He laid down two fantastic sacrifices moving Sam Paule over in key situations,” Getsee said.
Paule, McPherson, Mentz, Koelling and Aden Pecka scored the runs.
Paule and Matchell each had one RBI.
“Our defense was stellar behind Reagan as well,” Getsee said. “Aden Pecka made a huge catch in center and Sam Paule made a couple of tough plays at short. We’ve worked hard all year to be ready for that game and the guys executed nicely.”
For Post 5, Ryan Lepper had two hits from the leadoff spot. Max Buscher and Luke Cavender both singled once.
Jacob Schulte and Samuel Schell walked.
Jace Kesel and Aiden Boeckmann were hit by pitches.
The top two finishers in the four-team tournament advance to Sedalia to play Monday in the six-team Missouri State Tournament at Liberty Park Stadium.
