Taking on one of its biggest rivals, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team shut out Jefferson City Post 5 Monday, 5-0, in the Zone 1 Tournament opener at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.

“It was a solid team win and puts us in a nice position going into the next round,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It is no secret that Jeff City is a bit of a rivalry game and it was fun to play a clean game like that.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.