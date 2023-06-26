The only whitewashing taking place in Hannibal Wednesday was not at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum.
Instead, the Washington Post 218 Seniors (18-0, 6-0) achieved that by shutting out Hannibal Post 55 (1-10, 0-7) at Veterans Field as part of Ninth District action, 9-0.
Had Tom Sawyer been alive, he might have persuaded Washington Post 218 pitchers Jacob Weidle and Karson Eads to help him whitewash Aunt Polly’s fence. Instead, they whitewashed Hannibal’s lineup, combining for a four-hit shutout.
“Jacob Weidle pitched four strong innings for us and our defense backed him up when the ball was in play,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He hadn’t been on the bump in a minute and filled in a spot we needed after our long trip to Terre Haute. Karson Eads came in to close it out and did the same thing Jacob did. He pitched three strong innings, struck out four and helped us recover a bit.”
Weidle’s four-inning stint was marked by two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Eads pitched three innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out four.
Offensively, Post 218 gave the pitchers plenty of support with four runs in the first and another one in the second.
The game stood at 5-0 until Washington added a run in the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh.
“Offensively, we put up four in the first and never really looked back,” Getsee said.
Post 218 batters had nine hits on the night with Anthony Broeker and Kabren Koelling each ending with two.
Koelling and Jacob Weidle both doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Gavin Matchell, Will Mentz and Aden Pecka singled.
Jacob Weidle, Kandlbinder, Peyton Straatmann and Pecka drew walks.
Tanner McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Broeker stole two bases. Mentz and Pecka each had one steal.
Straatmann added a sacrifice fly.
Matchell and Broeker both scored twice. Kandlbinder, Mentz, McPherson, Pecka and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Jacob Weidle and Koelling both drove in two. Mentz, Broeker, Straatmann and Pecka had one RBI apiece.
“Jacob Weidle and Kabren Koelling had double RBI nights and that was a great sign,” Getsee said. “Anthony Broeker had two hits, but every guy in the lineup did something to help the cause and bring home the win.”
Colby Cook took the loss for Hannibal, pitching six innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Gavin Greving pitched the last frame, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Carter Jones doubled for Post 55. Dylan Ross, Matthew Miller and Camden Fisher singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.