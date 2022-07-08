For the eighth time this year, the Washington Post 218 Seniors blanked an opponent, defeating Ballwin Sunday, 5-0.
Washington’s eighth shutout of the year was even more special as it gave Post 218 (24-4-2) the title of the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament.
“What a game by Brady Hanneken,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He picked the right time to throw one of his best games in his long career and brought us home a Firecracker Tournament championship.”
Hanneken needed 88 pitches to get through the seven innings, scattering five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
“He was a bulldog our there throwing 70 percent strikes and not giving anything up for free,” Getsee said. “He hit one and walked one, but in a tough game like this that is an amazing feat. He used his defense that was again stellar with great plays all over the field to help the cause.”
Hanneken pitched with the lead for most of the game. Post 218 scored a run in the bottom of the first to go ahead to stay. Washington added another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Getsee said the Post 218 defense came up with huge plays.
“We talk about defense before the start of every game and this was no different,” Getsee said. “We turned the tables on them with big plays and double plays to kill their rallies. Our guys know that defense wins championships and it did exactly that against Ballwin.”
Washington had 11 hits with Gavin Matchell, Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle each getting two. Matchell doubled.
Sam Turilli, Grant Trentmann, Ryan Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Weston Meyer each had one hit.
Matchell also was hit by a pitch.
Hanon Jarvis and Jacob Weidle stole bases.
Dane Eckhoff sacrificed.
Jacob Weidle scored twice. Turilli, Pecka and Jarvis scored once.
McPherson drove in two runs. Matchell, Jacob Weidle and Weston Meyer had one RBI apiece.
“Offensively, we again spread the wealth with numerous guys getting hits and a few bringing two-hit days,” Getsee said. “We did a lot of good things at the plate that do not show up in the box score, so we’re happy with what we’ve been doing and the results are showing up in the win column.”
Adam Hellmann went the distance for Ballwin, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Luke Heldmann, Tucker Thomas, Alex Hoffman, Nolan Scheer and Drew Stackle had one hit apiece for Post 611.
Hoffman drew the walk. Evan Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Scheer put down a sacrifice bunt.
Post 218 was scheduled to play at De Soto Wednesday, but that game has been called off.
Washington concludes the regular season Thursday, playing Kirkwood Post 156 at Principia High School.