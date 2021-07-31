It’s off to Nebraska next week for the Missouri Legion Baseball Senior State Champions.
Washington Post 218 completes a sweep of the state tournament this week, last defeating Oak Grove Post 379 Saturday, 10-4, in the final round at Liberty Park in Sedealia.
It is the first state championship for a Post 218 team since taking the freshman title in 2017. Both Post 218 and Oak Grove advance to a regional tournament, starting Wednesday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Post 218 defeated Oak Grove twice in the tournament in Sedalia and Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 once. Gladstone places fourth in the event and Cape Girardeau Post 63 ended third.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.