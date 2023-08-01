Keeping pace with the Post 218 Freshman Legion program, the Washington Post 218 Seniors claimed their fifth state title Wednesday in Sedalia with a 14-2 win over Festus Post 253.
It is the second time in three years that the Post 218 Seniors have advanced to the regional level.
Washington also is guaranteed spots in the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments by virtue of hosting them.
This year’s championship was the fifth for the Post 218 Seniors, following 1957, 1989, 2012 and 2021.
That helped the Senior team keep pace with the Post 218 Freshman level, which also has won five state titles — 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2023.
The Post 218 Juniors have claimed four titles — 2005, 2015, 2016 and 2022.
This year probably was the most successful in program history. The Post 218 Seniors and Freshman Red both won state championships. The Post 218 Juniors finished second to Ste. Genevieve Post 150. The Post 218 Freshman Navy tied for fifth in the state tournament.
It was the third time that two Post 218 teams won state titles in the same season.
In 2012, Post 218 won the Senior and Freshman titles.
In 2016, Post 218 won the Junior and Freshman titles. The Post 218 Seniors placed second that year.
Last season, the Post 218 Seniors finished third in the state tournament, just missing a spot in the Mid-South Regional by one position.
This season marks the sixth time Post 218 has played beyond the state level.
In 1957, Washington went to Hobart, Oklahoma, losing both of its games to Topeka, Kansas, and Bancroft, Iowa.
In 1989, the Post 218 Seniors won the state title and won three games at the regional in North Platte, Nebraska. Post 218 defeated Kansas City, Kansas, Fargo, North Dakota, and Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Fargo recovered from its loss to beat Washington later in the tournament and win the regional title over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 7-4.
The 2012 Post 218 Seniors won the state title in Sedalia, but were dropped by eventual national champion Retif Oil of Louisiana and Columbia, Tennessee, Post 19.
In 2015, Post 218 finished second in the Missouri State Tournament to Blue Springs Post 499 Fike, but was selected to replace the Iowa representative in the Central Plains Regional in Bismarck, North Dakota. Fike, the Missouri champion, played at the Mid-South Regional in Conway, Arkansas.
In North Dakota, Washington defeated the host Bismarck Governors in the second of three games. Washington fell to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Creighton Prep Five Points Bank.
Some of the Washington players also played in the Junior Legion Regional at Fargo, North Dakota, that season.
In 2021, Washington won the Missouri state title to advance to Hastings, Nebraska. Post 218 lost the opener at Duncan Field to host Hastings Post 11 Five Points Bank.
Washington scored late to defeat Colorado state champion Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club and then eliminated the other Missouri team, Oak Grove Post 379.
Iowa’s Dubuque County, the regional champion and semifinalist in the World Series, knocked out Post 218 in a game which required two days.
Current Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee has led teams to three Junior and two Senior state titles. Two of Getsee’s teams, the 2005 Juniors and 2016 Juniors, also won regional titles. The 2015 Juniors were second at the regional level.
Joe Kopmann has managed three Freshman level state championship teams.
Henry Voss, Larry Maune, Kevin Juergens, Mike Gardner, Scott Forrester and Todd Kleekamp have managed one state championship team apiece.
In recent years, Post 218 has drawn players from many high school programs, including Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union, St. Clair, Pacific, New Haven, Sullivan, Hermann, Owensville, Warrenton, Wright City and Crosspoint Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.