Sluggers had a field day in the Washington Post 218 and Union Post 297 Senior doubleheader Thursday.
Both sides launched a home run in the first game and runs were plentiful as Post 218 (3-1) swept the night at Union High School, 12-5 and 14-1.
Post 297 exits the games sporting a 1-3 record.
“Offensively, we had the bats wake up a bit,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell had four RBI that included a two-run blast over the left-center wall. He’s been swinging it great the past couple of games and that is a good sign.”
Post 297 catcher Blake Borgmann launched the home run for the home side, a two-run shot to straightaway left.
First Game
Post 218 came out swinging, putting up three runs in the first and one in the second to open up a 4-0 lead.
Union got one run back in the bottom of the second.
Washington scored three more runs in the fourth, and Post 297 answered with two runs in the bottom half.
Both teams scored twice in the fifth.
Post 218 added a final three runs in the top of the seventh.
Sam Turilli got the nod on the mound for Post 218, tossing the first four innings. He struck out one and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk.
“Sam Turilli made his Post 218 pitching debut and did a great job of mixing it up and using his defense,” Getsee said. “He could get into the strike zone when he needed to and kept a very good hitting Union team off balance. The defense made the majority of the plays, but Sam toughed it out and kept working.”
Ethan Mort finished out the win. In three innings, he struck out one and allowed two runs on two hits.
Union went with Kaden Motley on the bump to start. In 3.1 innings, Motley struck out two while surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks.
Conner Borgmann went the next 1.1 innings for Post 297, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
Hayden Burke finished out the final 2.1 innings, striking out one and allowing three unearned runs on four hits and one walk.
At the dish, Post 218 posted 12 hits and Post 297 rapped out eight knocks.
Matchell’s three hits led Post 218. In addition to his homer, Matchell singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Dane Eckhoff tripled, singled, walked and drove in three runs.
Blake Whitlock doubled, singled, walked and drove in two runs.
Louis Paule singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two.
Turilli, Mort and Cody Vondera each added to the hit parade with a single.
Sam Paule and Jarrett Hamlett each walked twice. Calvin Straatmann drew one walk.
Hamlett was hit by a pitch.
Turilli stole a base and scored three runs.
Hamlett and Sam Paule both scored twice, and Vondera crossed the plate once.
Blake Borgmann’s two-run blast was the big knock for Post 297. He also singled and walked.
Marshall Gebert tripled.
Will Mentz, Dylan McLone, Gavin Wencker, Coleton Anderson and Alex Kuelker each singled.
Burke scored two runs. McLone, Wencker and Blake Borgmann each scored once.
Wencker and Anderson were each credited with an RBI.
Mentz and Burke each stole a base.
Second Game
The third inning was the decisive point in the rematch.
After Washington had already scored once in the first inning, Post 218 extended its lead with an 11-run frame in the bottom of the third.
Washington added two more runs in the fourth.
“Offensively, the bats continued to sizzle,” Getsee said. “Every single hitter in the lineup contributed in some fashion, and that yielded big results with 14 runs on the board.”
Post 297 got on the scoreboard with one run in the top of the fifth.
Matchell was the winning pitcher. In three innings, he struck out seven and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk
“He was able to spot his fastball and mix in the off speed,” Getsee said. “He and Cody Vondera worked the game plan for him to perfection, and it was fun to watch those guys work. Gavin needs to work ahead to get the swing and misses, which he did on nine of the 10 batters he faced. Just a great start for him.”
Louis Paule finished out the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.
Kuelker was the pitcher of record for Union. In 2.1 innings, he struck out three and surrendered eight runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks.
Blake Borgmann relieved Kuelker and recorded one out, a strikeout, while allowing four runs (three earned) on no hits and four walks.
Evan Hall tossed 1.1 innings and struck out two. Hall allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk.
Mort’s three-hit game led the Post 218 offense. Mort singled three times, scored and drove in four runs.
“Mort pitches so much for us in relief (that) he hasn’t seen the plate much, but he can handle the bat and will have more opportunities as the season goes on,” Getsee said.
Sam Paule doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored four times and drove in two runs.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Jacob Baldwin, Logan Dieckman and Whitlock each singled.
Turilli, Eckhoff and Whitlock all scored twice. Hamlett, Baldwin, Ethan Etter and Straatmann scored once apiece.
Eckhoff picked up three RBIs. Turilli and Baldwin each drove in a run.
Eckhoff drew three walks. Turilli and Hamlett both walked twice. Etter and Vondera both drew a walk.
Post 297’s three hits in the contest included a pair of doubles from Motley and Cooper Bailey.
Gavin Wencker singled, stole a base and scored.
Burke earned the RBI.
Bailey drew a walk and Hall was hit by a pitch.