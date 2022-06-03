Unfazed by giving up a six-run inning to the Jeffco Blazers Monday in the top of the fifth, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team put eight runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame on the way to a 12-7 opening victory at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Offensively, we could not have asked for more,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We had plate discipline and had timely hits with men on base. We stranded seven runners, but the big picture is that we collected 11 hits and six walks, so that shows the guys are game- ready and not swinging at pitches they cannot handle.”
Post 218 heads to Union Thursday to open Ninth District play against Post 297. First pitch at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark is 6 p.m.
Washington, the defending Senior Legion state champion, came out swinging by scoring three times in the bottom of the first.
Jeffco, a team in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association, chipped back with a run in the third and took the lead by scoring six times in the top of the sixth.
Washington countered with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and added a run in the sixth.
For the game, Post 218 outhit the Blazers, 11-7. Each side was charged with an error.
Washington used this game as a warmup for upcoming Ninth District games and sent five pitchers to the hill with none throwing more than two innings.
Sam Turilli, Brady Hanneken, Drew Bunge, Seth Roewe and Morgan Copeland all saw time on the mound.
“We mixed it up getting some guys work on the bump that will sharpen them for the very full weeks ahead of us in the month of June,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli, Brady Hanneken and Morgan Copeland were solid on the bump and we expected that since they pitched quite a bit for their respective high school teams.
“Drew Bunge and Seth Roewe had not had as much mound time as their counterparts tonight so we needed to get them going and they were solid and in the right frames of mind throughout their outings” he said.
Turilli started and went two innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Hanneken pitched two innings, allowing a run on one hit and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Bunge went two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He had one strikeout.
Roewe pitched an inning, allowing a hit and two walks. He fanned one.
Copeland closed out the game, throwing 1.1 innings.
“For the most part we worked ahead and played solid defense, albeit with a few miscues along the way, but it was our first game,” Getsee said. “Our Friday night game with Eureka will be more of the same, trying to work in guys in anticipation of our schedule in June.”
Turilli led the offense with three singles.
Isaac Vedder came off the bench to get two singles.
Sam Paule, Ryan Weidle and Gavin Matchell doubled.
Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Cody Vondera each added singles. Vondera’s hit was a bunt single.
Matchell drew two walks. Dane Eckhoff, Paule, Pecka and Jacob Weidle walked once.
Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle were hit by pitches.
Jacob Weidle stole two bases. Turilli had one steal.
Sam Paule posted a sacrifice fly.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell and Jacob Weidle scored twice. Paule, Vedder, Pecka and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Ryan Weidle drove in three runs. Turilli and Paule each had two RBIs. Matchell, Vedder and Pecka recorded one RBI apiece.
“Sam Turilli lead the way with three hits and just jump starts our offense,” Getsee said. “Once he does his thing, we can really work the opposing team over with the quality of guys behind him in Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell. Matchell hit a solid shot to the fence as did Ryan Weidle, and those plated some runs that the Blazers could not overcome.”
Ricky Johnson, Carson Keisker, Reid Benson and Jordan Sanders pitched for the Blazers. Johnson started and went four innings. Keisker took the loss.
Johnson had two hits, including a double.
Zach Stenger and Josh Thomas also doubled.
Thomas scored twice. Johnson drove in three runs and Stenger had two RBIs.
“Big picture is the guys played very good for their first game on our beautifully upgraded field, and it is a sign of things to come as we work our way into June,” Getsee said.